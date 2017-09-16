Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2017-e399a9008c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Sa, 16. September 2017, 10:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14319
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14316
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14318

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e399a9008c

2017-09-15 19:28:03.057767

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : xen

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 4.8.2

Release     : 2.fc26

URL         : http://xen.org/

Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



xen: various flaws (#1490884) Missing NUMA node parameter verification
 [XSA-231,

CVE-2017-14316] Missing check for grant table [XSA-232, CVE-2017-14318]

cxenstored: Race in domain cleanup [XSA-233, CVE-2017-14317] insufficient
 grant

unmapping checks for x86 PV guests [XSA-234, CVE-2017-14319]  ----  update to

xen-4.8.2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1486707 - CVE-2017-14316 xsa231 xen: Missing NUMA node parameter
 verification (XSA-231)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486707

  [ 2 ] Bug #1486708 - CVE-2017-14318 xsa232 xen: Missing check for grant table
 (XSA-232)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486708

  [ 3 ] Bug #1486709 - CVE-2017-14317 xsa233 xen: cxenstored: Race in domain
 cleanup (XSA-233)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486709

  [ 4 ] Bug #1486710 - CVE-2017-14319 xsa234 xen: insufficient grant unmapping
 checks for x86 PV guests (XSA-234)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486710

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Werbung