Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.8.2
Release : 2.fc26
URL : http://xen.org/ Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
xen: various flaws (#1490884) Missing NUMA node parameter verification [XSA-231,
CVE-2017-14316] Missing check for grant table [XSA-232, CVE-2017-14318]
cxenstored: Race in domain cleanup [XSA-233, CVE-2017-14317] insufficient grant
unmapping checks for x86 PV guests [XSA-234, CVE-2017-14319] ---- update to
xen-4.8.2
