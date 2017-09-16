Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e399a9008c

2017-09-15 19:28:03.057767

Name : xen

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.8.2

Release : 2.fc26

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



Update Information:



xen: various flaws (#1490884) Missing NUMA node parameter verification

[XSA-231,

CVE-2017-14316] Missing check for grant table [XSA-232, CVE-2017-14318]

cxenstored: Race in domain cleanup [XSA-233, CVE-2017-14317] insufficient

grant

unmapping checks for x86 PV guests [XSA-234, CVE-2017-14319] ---- update to

xen-4.8.2

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1486707 - CVE-2017-14316 xsa231 xen: Missing NUMA node parameter

verification (XSA-231)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486707

[ 2 ] Bug #1486708 - CVE-2017-14318 xsa232 xen: Missing check for grant table

(XSA-232)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486708

[ 3 ] Bug #1486709 - CVE-2017-14317 xsa233 xen: cxenstored: Race in domain

cleanup (XSA-233)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486709

[ 4 ] Bug #1486710 - CVE-2017-14319 xsa234 xen: insufficient grant unmapping

checks for x86 PV guests (XSA-234)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486710

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

