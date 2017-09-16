Sicherheit: Umgehung der Bildschirmsperre in Gnome Display Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : gdm

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 3.24.3

Release : 1.fc26

URL : https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GDM

Summary : The GNOME Display Manager

Description :

GDM provides the graphical login screen, shown shortly after boot up,

log out, and when user-switching.



Update Information:



Update to 3.24.3 to address CVE-2017-12164 (lock screen bypass when using

autologin)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1484033

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1484033

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade gdm' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

