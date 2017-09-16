Sicherheit: Umgehung der Bildschirmsperre in Gnome Display Manager

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e7ae1ed967
2017-09-15 19:28:03.057897
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : gdm
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 3.24.3
Release : 1.fc26
URL : https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GDM
Summary : The GNOME Display Manager
Description :
GDM provides the graphical login screen, shown shortly after boot up,
log out, and when user-switching.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Update to 3.24.3 to address CVE-2017-12164 (lock screen bypass when using
autologin)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1484033
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1484033
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gdm' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org