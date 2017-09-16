Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

Name : ruby
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.3.4
Release : 64.fc25
URL : http://ruby-lang.org/ Summary : An interpreter of object-oriented scripting language
Description :
Ruby is the interpreted scripting language for quick and easy
object-oriented programming. It has many features to process text
files and to do system management tasks (as in Perl). It is simple,
straight-forward, and extensible.
* Fix ANSI escape sequence vulnerability (CVE-2017-0899). * Fix DoS
vulnerability in the query command (CVE-2017-0900). * Fix a vulnerability in the
gem installer that allowed a malicious gem to overwrite arbitrary files
(CVE-2017-0901). * Fix DNS request hijacking vulnerability (CVE-2017-0902). *
Fix arbitrary heap exposure during a JSON.generate call (CVE-2017-14064).
