Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in LibRaw
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in LibRaw
ID: FEDORA-2017-c5d7fd07c5
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Sa, 16. September 2017, 10:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13735

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c5d7fd07c5

2017-09-15 19:28:03.391844

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : LibRaw

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 0.17.2

Release     : 2.fc25

URL         : http://www.libraw.org

Summary     : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo
 cameras

Description :

LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo

cameras (CRW/CR2, NEF, RAF, DNG, and others).



LibRaw is based on the source codes of the dcraw utility, where part of

drawbacks have already been eliminated and part will be fixed in future.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Patch for CVE-2017-13735.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1488947 - CVE-2017-13735 libraw: Floating point exception in
 kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488947

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade LibRaw' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

15
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

13
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

19
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

17
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten

5
Pu­b­li­cCo­de for­dert Frei­ga­be aller öf­fent­lich fi­nan­zier­ten Soft­ware
 
Werbung