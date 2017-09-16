|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in LibRaw
|Name:
|Denial of Service in LibRaw
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-c5d7fd07c5
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 16. September 2017, 10:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13735
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-c5d7fd07c5
2017-09-15 19:28:03.391844
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : LibRaw
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.17.2
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.libraw.org
Summary : Library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo
cameras
Description :
LibRaw is a library for reading RAW files obtained from digital photo
cameras (CRW/CR2, NEF, RAF, DNG, and others).
LibRaw is based on the source codes of the dcraw utility, where part of
drawbacks have already been eliminated and part will be fixed in future.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Patch for CVE-2017-13735.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1488947 - CVE-2017-13735 libraw: Floating point exception in
kodak_radc_load_raw function in internal/dcraw_common.cpp [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488947
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade LibRaw' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|