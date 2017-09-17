Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freexl

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-6679a0a2e1

2017-09-17 01:38:06.879626

Name : freexl

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.0.4

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.gaia-gis.it/FreeXL

Summary : Library to extract data from within an Excel spreadsheet

Description :

FreeXL is a library to extract valid data

from within an Excel spreadsheet (.xls)



Design goals:

* simple and lightweight

* stable, robust and efficient

* easily and universally portable

* completely ignore any GUI-related oddity



Update Information:



This update fixes a Cisco Talos CVE: "A specially crafted XLS file can

cause a

memory corruption resulting in remote code execution. An attacker can send

malicious XLS file to trigger this vulnerability."

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1489621 - freexl-1.0.4 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489621

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade freexl' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

