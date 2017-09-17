|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freexl
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freexl
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-b7e6e4cfc1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 20:40
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489621
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b7e6e4cfc1
2017-09-17 01:38:06.739454
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : freexl
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.0.4
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.gaia-gis.it/FreeXL
Summary : Library to extract data from within an Excel spreadsheet
Description :
FreeXL is a library to extract valid data
from within an Excel spreadsheet (.xls)
Design goals:
* simple and lightweight
* stable, robust and efficient
* easily and universally portable
* completely ignore any GUI-related oddity
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update fixes a Cisco Talos CVE: "A specially crafted XLS file can
cause a
memory corruption resulting in remote code execution. An attacker can send
malicious XLS file to trigger this vulnerability."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1489621 - freexl-1.0.4 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489621
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade freexl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|