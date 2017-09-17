Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freexl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freexl
ID: FEDORA-2017-b7e6e4cfc1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 20:40
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489621

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b7e6e4cfc1
2017-09-17 01:38:06.739454
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : freexl
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.0.4
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.gaia-gis.it/FreeXL
Summary     : Library to extract data from within an Excel spreadsheet
Description :
FreeXL is a library to extract valid data
from within an Excel spreadsheet (.xls)

Design goals:
    * simple and lightweight
    * stable, robust and efficient
    * easily and universally portable
    * completely ignore any GUI-related oddity

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes a Cisco Talos CVE:  "A specially crafted XLS file can
 cause a
memory corruption resulting in remote code execution.  An attacker can send
malicious XLS file to trigger this vulnerability."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1489621 - freexl-1.0.4 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489621
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade freexl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

1
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

18
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

22
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

20
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

17
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten
 
Werbung