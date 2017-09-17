Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in binutils

|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-02
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #618006, #618514, #618516, #618520, #618826, #621130,
#624524, #624702
ID: 201709-02
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Binutils, the worst of
which may allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and
analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File
Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 sys-devel/binutils < 2.28.1 >= 2.28.1
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please
review References for additional information.
Impact
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to compile/execute a specially
crafted ELF file, PE File, or binary file, could possibly cause a
Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/binutils-2.28.1"
References
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-02
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
