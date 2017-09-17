Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in binutils
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in binutils
ID: 201709-02
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 21:06
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #618006, #618514, #618516, #618520, #618826, #621130,
           #624524, #624702
       ID: 201709-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Binutils, the worst of
which may allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service
condition.

Background
==========

The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and
analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File
Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-devel/binutils           < 2.28.1                  >= 2.28.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please
review References for additional information.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to compile/execute a specially
crafted ELF file, PE File, or binary file, could possibly cause a
Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/binutils-2.28.1"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2017-6965
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6965
[  2 ] CVE-2017-6966
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6966
[  3 ] CVE-2017-6969
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6969
[  4 ] CVE-2017-7614
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7614
[  5 ] CVE-2017-8392
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8392
[  6 ] CVE-2017-8393
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8393
[  7 ] CVE-2017-8394
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8394
[  8 ] CVE-2017-8395
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8395
[  9 ] CVE-2017-8396
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8396
[ 10 ] CVE-2017-8397
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8397
[ 11 ] CVE-2017-8398
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8398
[ 12 ] CVE-2017-8421
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8421
[ 13 ] CVE-2017-9038
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9038
[ 14 ] CVE-2017-9039
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9039
[ 15 ] CVE-2017-9040
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9040
[ 16 ] CVE-2017-9041
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9041
[ 17 ] CVE-2017-9042
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9042
[ 18 ] CVE-2017-9742
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9742
[ 19 ] CVE-2017-9954
       https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9954

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-02

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
