Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in binutils

--nextPart2516294.TiSRYv01OH

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Binutils: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #618006, #618514, #618516, #618520, #618826, #621130,

#624524, #624702

ID: 201709-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Binutils, the worst of

which may allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

==========



The GNU Binutils are a collection of tools to create, modify and

analyse binary files. Many of the files use BFD, the Binary File

Descriptor library, to do low-level manipulation.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-devel/binutils < 2.28.1 >= 2.28.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Binutils. Please

review References for additional information.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, by enticing a user to compile/execute a specially

crafted ELF file, PE File, or binary file, could possibly cause a

Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Binutils users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/binutils-2.28.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2017-6965

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6965

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-6966

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6966

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-6969

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6969

[ 4 ] CVE-2017-7614

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7614

[ 5 ] CVE-2017-8392

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8392

[ 6 ] CVE-2017-8393

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8393

[ 7 ] CVE-2017-8394

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8394

[ 8 ] CVE-2017-8395

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8395

[ 9 ] CVE-2017-8396

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8396

[ 10 ] CVE-2017-8397

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8397

[ 11 ] CVE-2017-8398

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8398

[ 12 ] CVE-2017-8421

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-8421

[ 13 ] CVE-2017-9038

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9038

[ 14 ] CVE-2017-9039

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9039

[ 15 ] CVE-2017-9040

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9040

[ 16 ] CVE-2017-9041

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9041

[ 17 ] CVE-2017-9042

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9042

[ 18 ] CVE-2017-9742

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9742

[ 19 ] CVE-2017-9954

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-9954



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-02



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

--nextPart2516294.TiSRYv01OH

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+lTEACgkQpRQw84X1

dt0OnQf+OWWhasWDKYpjU0qJD/kv0j2wcgMADWQA6qYZoDodkhrxI2OERdc+CHTq

cex88ye6kbA07pqDXSEdR6i3sCsQjgdERFkK/WEP3xbw6NYoXcPpvy1w3v5n2BXc

hNGgfjnj52aB39Djn81uQ2gyYrYbND0tBLJcElEvb6YZD+RkiN/I30dkhX6rmDsx

T8xG0bTjowOYDjB1qVxxxblnOBdLSws7M5Y+Gkzx6XHIaNSgyRELInkhN2O8hbLK

T0P8m2iAQC+RDCrttO90gAHSVRi9KGlVtVA0UuVHTstpDbM+p4/JcKtpQ/DTuu4E

sDCb27fwEjGYGKe6xBjgYrQ8MEWWiw==

=uBpB

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--nextPart2516294.TiSRYv01OH--

