Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in WebKitGTK+
Name: Zwei Probleme in WebKitGTK+
ID: 201709-03
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 22:52
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2538
https://webkitgtk.org/security/WSA-2017-0005.html
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2424

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #622442
       ID: 201709-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebkitGTK+, the worst of
which may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,
suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, offers
Webkit's full functionality and is used on a wide range of systems.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/webkit-gtk          < 2.16.5                  >= 2.16.5 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebkitGTK+. Please
review the references below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could execute arbitrary code via crafted web content.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All WebkitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/webkit-gtk-2.16.5"

Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools
such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these
packages.

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-2424
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2424
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-2538
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2538
[ 3 ] WebkitGTK+ Security Announce
      https://webkitgtk.org/security/WSA-2017-0005.html

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-03

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
