Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in WebKitGTK+
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in WebKitGTK+
|ID:
|201709-03
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 22:52
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2538
https://webkitgtk.org/security/WSA-2017-0005.html
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2424
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Severity: Normal
Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #622442
ID: 201709-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebkitGTK+, the worst of
which may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,
suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, offers
Webkit's full functionality and is used on a wide range of systems.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-libs/webkit-gtk < 2.16.5 >= 2.16.5
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebkitGTK+. Please
review the references below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could execute arbitrary code via crafted web content.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All WebkitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/webkit-gtk-2.16.5"
Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools
such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these
packages.
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-2424
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2424
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-2538
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2538
[ 3 ] WebkitGTK+ Security Announce
https://webkitgtk.org/security/WSA-2017-0005.html
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-03
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|