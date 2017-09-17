Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in WebKitGTK+

--nextPart3809035.czXoTgoAgm

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-03

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #622442

ID: 201709-03



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebkitGTK+, the worst of

which may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,

suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, offers

Webkit's full functionality and is used on a wide range of systems.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 net-libs/webkit-gtk < 2.16.5 >= 2.16.5



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebkitGTK+. Please

review the references below for details.



Impact

A remote attacker could execute arbitrary code via crafted web content.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All WebkitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/webkit-gtk-2.16.5"



Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools

such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these

packages.



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-2424

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2424

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-2538

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2538

[ 3 ] WebkitGTK+ Security Announce

https://webkitgtk.org/security/WSA-2017-0005.html



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-03



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

