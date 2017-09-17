Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mod_gnutls

--nextPart1927345.PphWsjOHG

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-04

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: mod_gnutls: Certificate validation error

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #541038

ID: 201709-04



Synopsis

A vulnerability in mod_gnutls allows remote attackers to spoof clients

via crafted certificates.



Background

mod_gnutls is an extension for Apache's httpd. It uses the GnuTLS

=8BGnuTLS

library to provide HTTPS. It supports some protocols and features that

mod_ssl does not.



Affected packages

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-apache/mod_gnutls < 0.7.3 >= 0.7.3

0.7.3=20



Description

It was discovered that the authentication hook in mod_gnutls does not

validate client's certificates even when option

"GnuTLSClientVerify" is

set to "require".



Impact

A remote attacker could present a crafted certificate and spoof clients

data.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All mod_gnutls users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=www-apache/mod_gnutls-0.7.3"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2091

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2091



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-04



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

