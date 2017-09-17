|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mod_gnutls
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mod_gnutls
|ID:
|201709-04
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 22:54
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2091
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-04
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: mod_gnutls: Certificate validation error
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #541038
ID: 201709-04
Synopsis
A vulnerability in mod_gnutls allows remote attackers to spoof clients
via crafted certificates.
Background
mod_gnutls is an extension for Apache's httpd. It uses the GnuTLS
=8BGnuTLS
library to provide HTTPS. It supports some protocols and features that
mod_ssl does not.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 www-apache/mod_gnutls < 0.7.3 >= 0.7.3
0.7.3=20
Description
It was discovered that the authentication hook in mod_gnutls does not
validate client's certificates even when option
"GnuTLSClientVerify" is
set to "require".
Impact
A remote attacker could present a crafted certificate and spoof clients
data.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All mod_gnutls users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=www-apache/mod_gnutls-0.7.3"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2091
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2091
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-04
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|