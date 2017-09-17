Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mod_gnutls
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in mod_gnutls
ID: 201709-04
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 22:54
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2091

Originalnachricht

 
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-04
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: mod_gnutls: Certificate validation error
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #541038
       ID: 201709-04

=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A vulnerability in mod_gnutls allows remote attackers to spoof clients
via crafted certificates.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

mod_gnutls is an extension for =E2=80=8BApache's httpd. It uses the =E2=80=
=8BGnuTLS
library to provide HTTPS. It supports some protocols and features that
mod_ssl does not.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-apache/mod_gnutls        < 0.7.3                    >=3D
 0.7.3=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

It was discovered that the authentication hook in mod_gnutls does not
validate client's certificates even when option
 "GnuTLSClientVerify" is
set to "require".

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker could present a crafted certificate and spoof clients
data.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All mod_gnutls users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=3Dwww-apache/mod_gnutls-0.7.3"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2091
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2091

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-04

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
