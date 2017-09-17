|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in chkrootkit
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in chkrootkit
|ID:
|201709-05
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 22:57
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0476
|
Originalnachricht
|
--nextPart2017088.4vqsdgChgn
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: High
Title: chkrootkit: Local privilege escalation
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #512356
ID: 201709-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in chkrootkit may allow local users to gain root
privileges.
Background
==========
chkrootkit is a tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-forensics/chkrootkit
< 0.50 >= 0.50
Description
===========
When /tmp is mounted without the noexec option chkrootkit will execute
files in /tmp with root privileges.
Impact
======
A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with root
privileges.
Workaround
==========
Users should mount /tmp with noexec option.
Resolution
==========
All chkrootkit users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-forensics/chkrootkit-0.50"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0476
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0476
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-05
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart2017088.4vqsdgChgn
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+mHsACgkQpRQw84X1
dt1CywgAgNJVrvVnJ7X5utWbFBIZR0+P77TBadLAWuTWurvnZRl2acDrB4kP1+fe
HqodTj4GuSOcDyAwqdbVUA+YFtYp9W+sDWnjhW3tEibIPqxv8NyWflWrG45MrELg
l/wlIKJDRqDGCtN/77R2ix5AxvAgpTNkT1eziyL3iHXEeS57TLHr3vl/bWLCFooq
YBuT9hFZ3mWbmp6GtVoaYF4JvZPhhS/3HzoviZWINJTqEylK/WbyGubaK9kpl3ra
EsyNw0Ko1puNBa/1RQDMBFnjhV5Pqa3kphfwZ+96GasVodaejbten7O4AtHR82BC
j4FbbV3hipgVRqpDbuXRALP/zwWaLA==
=O18b
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--nextPart2017088.4vqsdgChgn--
|
|