Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in chkrootkit

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-05

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: High

Title: chkrootkit: Local privilege escalation

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #512356

ID: 201709-05



Synopsis

A vulnerability in chkrootkit may allow local users to gain root

privileges.



Background

chkrootkit is a tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 app-forensics/chkrootkit

< 0.50 >= 0.50



Description

When /tmp is mounted without the noexec option chkrootkit will execute

files in /tmp with root privileges.



Impact

A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with root

privileges.



Workaround

Users should mount /tmp with noexec option.



Resolution

All chkrootkit users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-forensics/chkrootkit-0.50"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0476

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0476



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-05



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

