Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in chkrootkit
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in chkrootkit
ID: 201709-05
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 22:57
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0476

Originalnachricht

 
--nextPart2017088.4vqsdgChgn
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: High
    Title: chkrootkit: Local privilege escalation
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #512356
       ID: 201709-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in chkrootkit may allow local users to gain root
privileges.

Background
==========

chkrootkit is a tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-forensics/chkrootkit
                                   < 0.50                     >= 0.50 

Description
===========

When /tmp is mounted without the noexec option chkrootkit will execute
files in /tmp with root privileges.

Impact
======

A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with root
privileges.

Workaround
==========

Users should mount /tmp with noexec option.

Resolution
==========

All chkrootkit users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=app-forensics/chkrootkit-0.50"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0476
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0476

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-05

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart2017088.4vqsdgChgn
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+mHsACgkQpRQw84X1
dt1CywgAgNJVrvVnJ7X5utWbFBIZR0+P77TBadLAWuTWurvnZRl2acDrB4kP1+fe
HqodTj4GuSOcDyAwqdbVUA+YFtYp9W+sDWnjhW3tEibIPqxv8NyWflWrG45MrELg
l/wlIKJDRqDGCtN/77R2ix5AxvAgpTNkT1eziyL3iHXEeS57TLHr3vl/bWLCFooq
YBuT9hFZ3mWbmp6GtVoaYF4JvZPhhS/3HzoviZWINJTqEylK/WbyGubaK9kpl3ra
EsyNw0Ko1puNBa/1RQDMBFnjhV5Pqa3kphfwZ+96GasVodaejbten7O4AtHR82BC
j4FbbV3hipgVRqpDbuXRALP/zwWaLA==
=O18b
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--nextPart2017088.4vqsdgChgn--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

1
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

18
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

22
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

20
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

17
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten
 
Werbung