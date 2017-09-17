Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Supervisor
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Supervisor
ID: 201709-06
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 23:04
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-11610

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: High
    Title: Supervisor: command injection vulnerability
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #626100
       ID: 201709-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Supervisor might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

 

Background
==========

Supervisor is a client/server system that allows its users to monitor
and control a number of processes on UNIX-like operating systems.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-admin/supervisor         < 3.1.4                    >= 3.1.4 

Description
===========

A vulnerability in Supervisor was discovered in which an authenticated
client could send malicious XML-RPC requests and supervidord will run
them as shell commands with process privileges. In some cases,
supervisord is configured with root permissions.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of
the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Supervisor users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose "=app-admin/supervisor-3.1.4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-11610
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-11610

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-06

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
