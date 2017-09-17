|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Supervisor
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Supervisor
|201709-06
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|So, 17. September 2017, 23:04
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-11610
Originalnachricht
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-06
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: High
Title: Supervisor: command injection vulnerability
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #626100
ID: 201709-06
Synopsis
A vulnerability in Supervisor might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
Supervisor is a client/server system that allows its users to monitor
and control a number of processes on UNIX-like operating systems.
Affected packages
1 app-admin/supervisor < 3.1.4 >= 3.1.4
Description
A vulnerability in Supervisor was discovered in which an authenticated
client could send malicious XML-RPC requests and supervidord will run
them as shell commands with process privileges. In some cases,
supervisord is configured with root permissions.
Impact
A remote attacker could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of
the process.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Supervisor users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose "=app-admin/supervisor-3.1.4"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-11610
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-11610
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-06
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
