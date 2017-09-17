Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Kpathsea

--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-07

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Kpathsea: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #612328

ID: 201709-07



Synopsis

A vulnerability in Kpathsea allows remote attackers to execute

arbitrary commands by manipulating the -tex option from mpost program.



Background

Kpathsea is a library to do path searching. It is used by TeX Live and

others TeX related software.



Affected packages

1 dev-libs/kpathsea < 6.2.2_p20160523 >= 6.2.2_p20160523



Description

It was discovered that the mpost program from the shell_escape_commands

list is capable of executing arbitrary external programs during the

conversion of .tex files. The responsible function is runpopen()

(texmfmp.c).



Impact

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to open a specially crafted .tex

file, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Kpathsea users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-libs/kpathsea-6.2.2_p20160523"



Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools

such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these

packages.



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10243

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10243



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-07



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

