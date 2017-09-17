|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Kpathsea
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Kpathsea
|ID:
|201709-07
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 23:06
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10243
|
Originalnachricht
|
--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Kpathsea: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #612328
ID: 201709-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in Kpathsea allows remote attackers to execute
arbitrary commands by manipulating the -tex option from mpost program.
Background
==========
Kpathsea is a library to do path searching. It is used by TeX Live and
others TeX related software.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/kpathsea < 6.2.2_p20160523 >= 6.2.2_p20160523
Description
===========
It was discovered that the mpost program from the shell_escape_commands
list is capable of executing arbitrary external programs during the
conversion of .tex files. The responsible function is runpopen()
(texmfmp.c).
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to open a specially crafted .tex
file, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Kpathsea users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-libs/kpathsea-6.2.2_p20160523"
Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools
such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these
packages.
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10243
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10243
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-07
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+mQsACgkQpRQw84X1
dt0kZgf/Tq6TIjX3BcoAbdJWAXDa8S7a8nrOgFYG1EIIYYIbZGHo4Mk4KM4dO3uf
DArDfMjagKyOK74nxsOOLmAF/filI2tVnupR6Gfxa85FLx8ykj/CW3xTZO73tJwG
x4e8/UJcXGEdce1c0/e8LnQJlQi5lnAtEurO7tNpTNHXcUAJsIwM7yebL/5vhDnI
hFDhU/epxznnHvacpa9RhSdOAWXmmZhfDo76eX2k2JqwFczO4TORa2QK/Ye/fFNh
m6dOcDf7/zDeHnKGoySRhP6mhebh+hUuxMKv6GFYJQ+DwntSkrzuxbOHTXSrX5n3
jl21r/d6JPTXL0bHtcdufwDpDDPvWg==
=0NFE
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n--
|
|