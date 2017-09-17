Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Kpathsea
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Kpathsea
ID: 201709-07
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 23:06
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10243

Originalnachricht

 
--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Kpathsea: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #612328
       ID: 201709-07

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Kpathsea allows remote attackers to execute
arbitrary commands by manipulating the -tex option from mpost program.

Background
==========

Kpathsea is a library to do path searching. It is used by TeX Live and
others TeX related software.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/kpathsea       < 6.2.2_p20160523     >= 6.2.2_p20160523 

Description
===========

It was discovered that the mpost program from the shell_escape_commands
list is capable of executing arbitrary external programs during the
conversion of .tex files. The responsible function is runpopen()
(texmfmp.c).

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to open a specially crafted .tex
file, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Kpathsea users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-libs/kpathsea-6.2.2_p20160523"

Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools
such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these
packages.

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10243
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10243

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-07

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+mQsACgkQpRQw84X1
dt0kZgf/Tq6TIjX3BcoAbdJWAXDa8S7a8nrOgFYG1EIIYYIbZGHo4Mk4KM4dO3uf
DArDfMjagKyOK74nxsOOLmAF/filI2tVnupR6Gfxa85FLx8ykj/CW3xTZO73tJwG
x4e8/UJcXGEdce1c0/e8LnQJlQi5lnAtEurO7tNpTNHXcUAJsIwM7yebL/5vhDnI
hFDhU/epxznnHvacpa9RhSdOAWXmmZhfDo76eX2k2JqwFczO4TORa2QK/Ye/fFNh
m6dOcDf7/zDeHnKGoySRhP6mhebh+hUuxMKv6GFYJQ+DwntSkrzuxbOHTXSrX5n3
jl21r/d6JPTXL0bHtcdufwDpDDPvWg==
=0NFE
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--nextPart1708171.kOQ9Cymp1n--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

1
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

18
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

22
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

20
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

17
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten
 
Werbung