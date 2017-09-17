|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
|ID:
|201709-08
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 23:08
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6312
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6314
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6311
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6313
|
Originalnachricht
|
--nextPart12149303.1AJzX9BlEb
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: GDK-PixBuf: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #592976, #611390, #630026
ID: 201709-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in GDK-PixBuf, the worst of
which could result in the execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
GDK-PixBuf is an image loading library for GTK+.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 x11-libs/gdk-pixbuf < 2.36.9 >= 2.36.9
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in GDK-PixBuf. Please
review the referenced CVE identifiers for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by sending a specially crafted TIFF, JPEG, or URL,
could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All GDK-PixBuf users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/gdk-pixbuf-2.36.9"
Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools
such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these
packages.
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-6311
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6311
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-6312
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6312
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-6313
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6313
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-6314
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6314
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-08
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart12149303.1AJzX9BlEb
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+mVcACgkQpRQw84X1
dt2h+Af8CjlrjdYIBxd8+MgDrBFv8Roj3uQxikOl0qVLCeUBI/ws+dth3kI4d9He
s+gg2lWJg9TL7112R9fW1qnc5CkK2nQJXO7rj4JWFH4/T/qCHW5ekTOm96EZyjnW
KFykNZvqStcFqxc5CZuYBxRlTSkVGBb1jqrumJ1ZYibtb8xefVwhIg31kVpu9LPG
uIR7TWpxgqTSb0hYARUrv646urnlRsjAwloRudTRa+BgUkaK8hFyE2lUhMhPz03+
SByA6zWSEPk9QLPUH3smWrucT5cwtCzYJSo0y59xjuoIIF80sLH2/P8agRmzYiu6
D04k3dXOBkJlqB8asUsfwxbk6Frzww==
=M9pR
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--nextPart12149303.1AJzX9BlEb--
|
|