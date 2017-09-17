Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
ID: 201709-08
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 17. September 2017, 23:08
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6312
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6314
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6311
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6313

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: GDK-PixBuf: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #592976, #611390, #630026
       ID: 201709-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in GDK-PixBuf, the worst of
which could result in the execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

GDK-PixBuf is an image loading library for GTK+.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  x11-libs/gdk-pixbuf          < 2.36.9                  >= 2.36.9 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in GDK-PixBuf. Please
review the referenced CVE identifiers for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by sending a specially crafted TIFF, JPEG, or URL,
could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or
cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All GDK-PixBuf users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/gdk-pixbuf-2.36.9"

Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools
such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these
packages.

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-6311
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6311
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-6312
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6312
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-6313
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6313
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-6314
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6314

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-08

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
