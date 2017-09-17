Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+

--nextPart12149303.1AJzX9BlEb

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-08

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: GDK-PixBuf: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #592976, #611390, #630026

ID: 201709-08



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in GDK-PixBuf, the worst of

which could result in the execution of arbitrary code.



Background

GDK-PixBuf is an image loading library for GTK+.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 x11-libs/gdk-pixbuf < 2.36.9 >= 2.36.9



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in GDK-PixBuf. Please

review the referenced CVE identifiers for details.



Impact

A remote attacker, by sending a specially crafted TIFF, JPEG, or URL,

could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All GDK-PixBuf users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/gdk-pixbuf-2.36.9"



Packages which depend on this library may need to be recompiled. Tools

such as revdep-rebuild may assist in identifying some of these

packages.



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-6311

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6311

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-6312

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6312

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-6313

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6313

[ 4 ] CVE-2017-6314

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6314



