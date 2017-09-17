Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in freexl

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3976-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 17, 2017

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : freexl

CVE ID : CVE-2017-2923 CVE-2017-2924

Debian Bug : 875690 875691



Marcin 'Icewall' Noga of Cisco Talos discovered two vulnerabilities in

freexl, a library to read Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, which might

result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if a

malformed Excel file is opened.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 1.0.0g-1+deb8u4.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.0.2-2+deb9u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.0.4-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your freexl packages.



