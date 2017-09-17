|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in freexl
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in freexl
|ID:
|DSA-3976-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 17. September 2017, 20:49
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2924
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2923
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3976-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 17, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : freexl
CVE ID : CVE-2017-2923 CVE-2017-2924
Debian Bug : 875690 875691
Marcin 'Icewall' Noga of Cisco Talos discovered two vulnerabilities in
freexl, a library to read Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, which might
result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if a
malformed Excel file is opened.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 1.0.0g-1+deb8u4.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.0.2-2+deb9u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.0.4-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your freexl packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|