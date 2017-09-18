|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion
|ID:
|201709-09
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. September 2017, 00:08
|Referenzen:
|https://subversion.apache.org/security/CVE-2017-9800-advisory.txt
|
Originalnachricht
|
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-09
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Subversion: Arbitrary code execution
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #627480
ID: 201709-09
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A command injection vulnerability in Subversion may allow remote
attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Subversion is a version control system intended to eventually replace
CVS. Like CVS, it has an optional client-server architecture (where the
server can be an Apache server running mod_svn, or an ssh program as in
CVS=E2=80=99s :ext: method). In addition to supporting the features found in
CVS, Subversion also provides support for moving and copying files and
directories.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-vcs/subversion < 1.9.7 >=3D
1.9.7=20
*> 1.8.18=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs may allow the owner of the
repository to execute arbitrary commands on client's machine if those
commands are already installed on the client's system. This is
especially dangerous when the third-party repository has one or more
submodules with specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs. Each time the
repository is recursively cloned or submodules are updated the payload
will be triggered.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to clone a specially crafted
repository, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There are several alternative ways to fix this vulnerability. Please
refer to Subversion Team Announce for more details.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All Subversion 1.9.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-vcs/subversion-1.9.7"
All Subversion 1.8.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-vcs/subversion-1.8.18"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-9800
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2017-9800
[ 2 ] Subversion Team Announce
https://subversion.apache.org/security/CVE-2017-9800-advisory.txt
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-09
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|