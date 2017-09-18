Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion

--nextPart18595437.ztfJxoujV

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-09

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Subversion: Arbitrary code execution

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #627480

ID: 201709-09



Synopsis

A command injection vulnerability in Subversion may allow remote

attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

Subversion is a version control system intended to eventually replace

CVS. Like CVS, it has an optional client-server architecture (where the

server can be an Apache server running mod_svn, or an ssh program as in

CVS=E2=80=99s :ext: method). In addition to supporting the features found in

CVS, Subversion also provides support for moving and copying files and

directories.



Affected packages

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-vcs/subversion < 1.9.7 >=3D

1.9.7=20

*> 1.8.18=20



Description

Specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs may allow the owner of the

repository to execute arbitrary commands on client's machine if those

commands are already installed on the client's system. This is

especially dangerous when the third-party repository has one or more

submodules with specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs. Each time the

repository is recursively cloned or submodules are updated the payload

will be triggered.



Impact

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to clone a specially crafted

repository, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process.



Workaround

There are several alternative ways to fix this vulnerability. Please

refer to Subversion Team Announce for more details.



Resolution

All Subversion 1.9.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-vcs/subversion-1.9.7"



All Subversion 1.8.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-vcs/subversion-1.8.18"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-9800

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2017-9800

[ 2 ] Subversion Team Announce

https://subversion.apache.org/security/CVE-2017-9800-advisory.txt



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-09



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

