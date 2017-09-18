Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git

--nextPart8710180.k8z3OkVQ54

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-10

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Git: Command injection

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #627488

ID: 201709-10



Synopsis

A command injection vulnerability in Git may allow remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

Git is a small and fast distributed version control system designed to

handle small and large projects.



Affected packages

1 dev-vcs/git < 2.13.5 >= 2.13.5



Description

Specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs may allow the owner of the

repository to execute arbitrary commands on client's machine if those

commands are already installed on the client's system. This is

especially dangerous when the third-party repository has one or more

submodules with specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs. Each time the

repository is recursively cloned or submodules are updated the payload

will be triggered.



Impact

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to clone a specially crafted

repository, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Git users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-vcs/git-2.13.5"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-1000117

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000117

[ 2 ] Mailing list ARChives (MARC) Git Team Announce

https://marc.info/?l=git&m=150238802328673&w=2



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-10



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

