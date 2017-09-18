|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Git
|ID:
|201709-10
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. September 2017, 00:10
|Referenzen:
|https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000117
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Git: Command injection
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #627488
ID: 201709-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A command injection vulnerability in Git may allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Git is a small and fast distributed version control system designed to
handle small and large projects.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-vcs/git < 2.13.5 >= 2.13.5
Description
===========
Specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs may allow the owner of the
repository to execute arbitrary commands on client's machine if those
commands are already installed on the client's system. This is
especially dangerous when the third-party repository has one or more
submodules with specially crafted 'ssh://...' URLs. Each time the
repository is recursively cloned or submodules are updated the payload
will be triggered.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to clone a specially crafted
repository, could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Git users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-vcs/git-2.13.5"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-1000117
https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000117
[ 2 ] Mailing list ARChives (MARC) Git Team Announce
https://marc.info/?l=git&m=150238802328673&w=2
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-10
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|