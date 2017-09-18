|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in GIMPS
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in GIMPS
|201709-11
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mo, 18. September 2017, 08:06
|https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-14484
Originalnachricht
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-11
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: High
Title: GIMPS: Root privilege escalation
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #603408
ID: 201709-11
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Gentoo's GIMPS ebuilds are vulnerable to privilege escalation due to
improper permissions. A local attacker could use it to gain root
privileges.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
GIMPS, the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search, is a software capable
of find Mersenne Primes, which are used in cryptography. GIMPS is also
used for hardware testing.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sci-mathematics/gimps < 28.10-r1 >=3D
28.10-r1=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
It was discovered that Gentoo=E2=80=99s default GIMPS installation suffered
from a privilege escalation vulnerability in the init script. This
script calls an unsafe "chown -R" command in checkconfig() function.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A local attacker who does not belong to the root group, but has the
ability to modify the /var/lib/gimps directory can escalate privileges
to the root group.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All GIMPS users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dsci-mathematics/gimps-28.10-r1"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-14484
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-14484
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-11
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
