Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in GIMPS

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-11

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: High

Title: GIMPS: Root privilege escalation

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #603408

ID: 201709-11



Synopsis

Gentoo's GIMPS ebuilds are vulnerable to privilege escalation due to

improper permissions. A local attacker could use it to gain root

privileges.



Background

GIMPS, the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search, is a software capable

of find Mersenne Primes, which are used in cryptography. GIMPS is also

used for hardware testing.



Affected packages

1 sci-mathematics/gimps < 28.10-r1 >=3D

28.10-r1=20



Description

It was discovered that Gentoo=E2=80=99s default GIMPS installation suffered

from a privilege escalation vulnerability in the init script. This

script calls an unsafe "chown -R" command in checkconfig() function.



Impact

A local attacker who does not belong to the root group, but has the

ability to modify the /var/lib/gimps directory can escalate privileges

to the root group.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All GIMPS users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dsci-mathematics/gimps-28.10-r1"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-14484

https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-14484



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-11



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

