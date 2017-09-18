Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in GIMPS
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in GIMPS
ID: 201709-11
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 08:06
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-14484

Originalnachricht

 
--nextPart1888950.zxBAqhCeO
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8"

=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-11
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: High
    Title: GIMPS: Root privilege escalation
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #603408
       ID: 201709-11

=2D - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Gentoo's GIMPS ebuilds are vulnerable to privilege escalation due to
improper permissions. A local attacker could use it to gain root
privileges.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

GIMPS, the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search, is a software capable
of find Mersenne Primes, which are used in cryptography. GIMPS is also
used for hardware testing.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sci-mathematics/gimps       < 28.10-r1               >=3D
 28.10-r1=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

It was discovered that Gentoo=E2=80=99s default GIMPS installation suffered
from a privilege escalation vulnerability in the init script. This
script calls an unsafe "chown -R" command in checkconfig() function.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A local attacker who does not belong to the root group, but has the
ability to modify the /var/lib/gimps directory can escalate privileges
to the root group.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All GIMPS users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=3Dsci-mathematics/gimps-28.10-r1"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-14484
      https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-14484

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-11

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart1888950.zxBAqhCeOL
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+x5IACgkQpRQw84X1
dt3fPQf7Bs8Et9CC4LwEMyd6unzOVppEQ/wph+oIoRv34FOOwNmCmghQ2bfYMZ9v
01xs+HfAlV436dLwpHhHDvx+e2Nv37jcf4v3g2enGtX8XU5OMB6Pb0RdUCSWcdHl
/mwOxSIxW3XqJjiLd1AU9OPSIwV+tSlN9t5+6NZ3ZL/XNlNxb+yXthfihA50aaeJ
OwwUR1Lp2pkE0ztdC3fPQaVq5FjvfX1LmGjPG2xVrVuqhbZDHyNv9UenkGnz2t1o
6XPy1OZvb6KN6viEcDZ8a1Z3qCv0j5KLIP5dAvFlnQO3ywVqlTXJIniuVE87Vj67
/c1BRn6vzdietrVR+MUvnW7JlKX1FA==
=rq0r
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--nextPart1888950.zxBAqhCeOL--
