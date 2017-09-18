Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Perl

--nextPart1636377.Gc9bMSXqAc

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Perl: Race condition vulnerability

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #620304

ID: 201709-12



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in module File::Path for Perl allows local attackers to

set arbitrary mode values on arbitrary files bypassing security

restrictions.



Background

==========



File::Path module provides a convenient way to create directories of

arbitrary depth and to delete an entire directory subtree from the

filesystem.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-lang/perl < 5.24.1-r2 >= 5.24.1-r2

2 perl-core/File-Path < 2.130.0 >= 2.130.0

3 virtual/perl-File-Path < 2.130.0 >= 2.130.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------

3 affected packages



Description

===========



A race condition occurs within concurrent environments. This condition

was discovered by The cPanel Security Team in the rmtree and

remove_tree functions in the File-Path module before 2.13 for Perl.

This is due to the time-of-check-to-time-of-use (TOCTOU) race

condition between the stat() that decides the inode is a directory and

the chmod() that tries to make it user-rwx.



Impact

======



A local attacker could exploit this condition to set arbitrary mode

values on arbitrary files and hence bypass security restrictions.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Perl users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/perl-5.24.1-r2"



All File-Path users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=perl-core/File-Path-2.130.0"



All Perl-File-Path users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=virtual/perl-File-Path-2.130.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2017-6512

https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6512



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-12



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

--nextPart1636377.Gc9bMSXqAc

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+zQ0ACgkQpRQw84X1

dt195Af+Pulx5IO/SKaMK6i9gKweWYMiOFL76Kv+J5aFnGRUfCFYhBfTg41uQ9Xr

f8PQ7cnUsB2ihJQigIh+UZp5kOvaZo0afyWH+o8LQqjDpwXmnONeYSoRJlI7+abz

PfMTdlgMzP7T7mxwmMQ5azS8vF+tN2vusMYH4PTfzHT1Xmik6wK3Gp3eF2quC25q

gBG8AluIjt32fktef4jkl5d0rk5Ids6U9nSHHyEASbnUXtH24vPmwmcgnmJ0hdAO

ZmKAszn3cB49o0sWu9GtIL2Eof35Rh5n7FR1sP5RZoAMjMcWyQokiHOH/KQCrybT

9rSHF9SO49/vpeHgloycc0mgD+FDtQ==

=z1SL

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--nextPart1636377.Gc9bMSXqAc--

