Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Perl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Perl
ID: 201709-12
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 09:09
Referenzen: https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6512

Originalnachricht

 
--nextPart1636377.Gc9bMSXqAc
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Perl: Race condition vulnerability
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #620304
       ID: 201709-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in module File::Path for Perl allows local attackers to
set arbitrary mode values on arbitrary files bypassing security
restrictions.

Background
==========

File::Path module provides a convenient way to create directories of
arbitrary depth and to delete an entire directory subtree from the
filesystem.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-lang/perl              < 5.24.1-r2              >= 5.24.1-r2 
  2  perl-core/File-Path         < 2.130.0                 >= 2.130.0 
  3  virtual/perl-File-Path      < 2.130.0                 >= 2.130.0 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     3 affected packages

Description
===========

A race condition occurs within concurrent environments. This condition
was discovered by The cPanel Security Team in the rmtree and
remove_tree functions in the File-Path module before 2.13 for Perl.
This is due to the  time-of-check-to-time-of-use (TOCTOU) race
condition between the stat() that decides the inode is a directory and
the chmod() that tries to make it user-rwx.

Impact
======

A local attacker could exploit this condition to set arbitrary mode
values on arbitrary files and hence bypass security restrictions.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Perl users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/perl-5.24.1-r2"

All File-Path users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=perl-core/File-Path-2.130.0"

All Perl-File-Path users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=virtual/perl-File-Path-2.130.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-6512
      https://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6512

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-12

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart1636377.Gc9bMSXqAc
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+zQ0ACgkQpRQw84X1
dt195Af+Pulx5IO/SKaMK6i9gKweWYMiOFL76Kv+J5aFnGRUfCFYhBfTg41uQ9Xr
f8PQ7cnUsB2ihJQigIh+UZp5kOvaZo0afyWH+o8LQqjDpwXmnONeYSoRJlI7+abz
PfMTdlgMzP7T7mxwmMQ5azS8vF+tN2vusMYH4PTfzHT1Xmik6wK3Gp3eF2quC25q
gBG8AluIjt32fktef4jkl5d0rk5Ids6U9nSHHyEASbnUXtH24vPmwmcgnmJ0hdAO
ZmKAszn3cB49o0sWu9GtIL2Eof35Rh5n7FR1sP5RZoAMjMcWyQokiHOH/KQCrybT
9rSHF9SO49/vpeHgloycc0mgD+FDtQ==
=z1SL
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--nextPart1636377.Gc9bMSXqAc--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

1
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

18
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

22
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

20
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne

6
Qt 5.10 Alpha vor­ge­stellt

17
Cen­tOS 7.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
Gnome 3.26 »Man­ches­ter« ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Kie­ler Open Sour­ce und Linux Tage star­ten
 
Werbung