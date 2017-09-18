Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Squirrelmail
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Squirrelmail
ID: 201709-13
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 09:21
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7692

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: SquirrelMail: Remote Code Execution
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #616700
       ID: 201709-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in SquirrelMail might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

SquirrelMail is a webmail package written in PHP. It supports IMAP and
SMTP and can optionally be installed with SQL support.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  mail-client/squirrelmail
                            < 1.4.23_pre20140426           Vulnerable!
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
           to another package if one is available or wait for the
           existing packages to be marked stable by their
           architecture maintainers.

Description
===========

It was discovered that the sendmail.cf file is mishandled in a popen
call.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to open an e-mail attachment,
could execute arbitrary shell commands.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

Gentoo has discontinued support for SquirrelMail and recommends that
users unmerge the package:

  # emerge --unmerge "mail-client/squirrelmail"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-7692
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7692

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-13

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
