Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Squirrelmail

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: SquirrelMail: Remote Code Execution

Date: September 17, 2017

Bugs: #616700

ID: 201709-13



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in SquirrelMail might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



SquirrelMail is a webmail package written in PHP. It supports IMAP and

SMTP and can optionally be installed with SQL support.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 mail-client/squirrelmail

< 1.4.23_pre20140426 Vulnerable!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate

to another package if one is available or wait for the

existing packages to be marked stable by their

architecture maintainers.



Description

===========



It was discovered that the sendmail.cf file is mishandled in a popen

call.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, by enticing a user to open an e-mail attachment,

could execute arbitrary shell commands.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



Gentoo has discontinued support for SquirrelMail and recommends that

users unmerge the package:



# emerge --unmerge "mail-client/squirrelmail"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2017-7692

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7692



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-13



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

