Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Squirrelmail
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: SquirrelMail: Remote Code Execution
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #616700
ID: 201709-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in SquirrelMail might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
SquirrelMail is a webmail package written in PHP. It supports IMAP and
SMTP and can optionally be installed with SQL support.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 mail-client/squirrelmail
< 1.4.23_pre20140426 Vulnerable!
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
to another package if one is available or wait for the
existing packages to be marked stable by their
architecture maintainers.
Description
===========
It was discovered that the sendmail.cf file is mishandled in a popen
call.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to open an e-mail attachment,
could execute arbitrary shell commands.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
Gentoo has discontinued support for SquirrelMail and recommends that
users unmerge the package:
# emerge --unmerge "mail-client/squirrelmail"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-7692
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7692
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-13
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
