Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in curl
ID: 201709-14
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 09:49
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7407
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000099
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7468
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000101
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000100

Originalnachricht

 
--nextPart8610760.t7lxyNqVpp
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201709-14
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: September 17, 2017
     Bugs: #615870, #615994, #626776
       ID: 201709-14

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in cURL, the worst of which
may allow attackers to bypass intended restrictions.

Background
==========

cURL is a tool and libcurl is a library for transferring data with URL
syntax.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/curl                < 7.55.1                  >= 7.55.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in cURL. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass intended restrictions for TLS
sessions.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All cURL users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/curl-7.55.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-1000099
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000099
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-1000100
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000100
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-1000101
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-1000101
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-7407
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7407
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-7468
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-7468

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-14

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--nextPart8610760.t7lxyNqVpp
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part.
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7Bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAABCAAdFiEEiDRK3jyVBE/RkymqpRQw84X1dt0FAlm+5qMACgkQpRQw84X1
dt0thQf9Fbrt8vBADpRhYSSBHe6gvfeg4Vh0MvaXvjt/2RTeWpZ9SLCVMatOY+au
VLehrBLIOZ+UtvfEUAtAkZcrPYtLyGAtkgx9HitkcZK1Vo+i1EpMgCXpG9FYIUy0
g82acQEuJfxX4aLkg8+Hd/smVcPCBNHid0lMVwJovDm1y3BQ8a1BazeZ/NeGNj7H
KKLQh772sw0hJFS260rVf39iYADR38ecz97It86BQBqZ9P7pavdB5txQIjihm0ug
+jN0hVC0Jy9xwn+unIeAycqKUN5HGbfwHCmKcwNKtlVLTePlJoy1/9jJIxvJ1iD9
33R01zM7ZmNsiFd3Ftmf7TxZRtKEsA==
=m7pr
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--nextPart8610760.t7lxyNqVpp--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
An­dro­id-K­lon Re­pli­cant 6.0 ak­tua­li­siert

4
Fuch­si­a-Ker­nel in Zir­con um­be­nannt

8
Chro­me mar­kiert FTP-Pro­to­koll als un­si­cher

0
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.14

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

2
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

19
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

22
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

24
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne
 
Werbung