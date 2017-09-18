|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-14
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: cURL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: September 17, 2017
Bugs: #615870, #615994, #626776
ID: 201709-14
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in cURL, the worst of which
may allow attackers to bypass intended restrictions.
Background
==========
cURL is a tool and libcurl is a library for transferring data with URL
syntax.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-misc/curl < 7.55.1 >= 7.55.1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in cURL. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass intended restrictions for TLS
sessions.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All cURL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/curl-7.55.1"
References
==========
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-14
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
