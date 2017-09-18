|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2513-1
Rating: important
References: #1011144 #1031692 #1046636 #1047674 #1048296
#1048902 #1049381 #1050268
Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334
CVE-2017-11434
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has four
fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for qemu fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
* CVE-2017-10664: Fix DOS vulnerability in qemu-nbd (bsc#1046636)
* CVE-2017-10806: Fix DOS from stack overflow in debug messages of usb
redirection support (bsc#1047674)
* CVE-2017-11334: Fix OOB access during DMA operation (bsc#1048902)
* CVE-2017-11434: Fix OOB access parsing dhcp slirp options (bsc#1049381)
Following non-security issues were fixed:
- Postrequire acl for setfacl
- Prerequire shadow for groupadd
- The recent security fix for CVE-2017-11334 adversely affects Xen.
Include two additional patches to make sure Xen is going to be OK.
- Pre-add group kvm for qemu-tools (bsc#1011144)
- Fixed a few more inaccuracies in the support docs.
- Fix support docs to indicate ARM64 is now fully L3 supported in SLES 12
SP3. Apply a few additional clarifications in the support docs.
(bsc#1050268)
- Adjust to libvdeplug-devel package naming changes.
- Fix migration with xhci (bsc#1048296)
- Increase VNC delay to fix missing keyboard input events (bsc#1031692)
- Remove build dependency package iasl used for seabios
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1072=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
qemu-linux-user-2.9.0-32.1
qemu-linux-user-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.1
qemu-linux-user-debugsource-2.9.0-32.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
qemu-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-arm-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-curl-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-dmg-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-dmg-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-iscsi-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-iscsi-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-rbd-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-ssh-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-debugsource-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-extra-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-extra-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-guest-agent-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-ksm-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-kvm-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-lang-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-ppc-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-s390-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-testsuite-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-tools-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-x86-2.9.0-32.4
qemu-x86-debuginfo-2.9.0-32.4
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):
qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-32.4
qemu-seabios-1.10.2-32.4
qemu-sgabios-8-32.4
qemu-vgabios-1.10.2-32.4
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10806.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011144
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031692
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046636
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047674
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048296
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048902
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049381
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050268
--
|
|