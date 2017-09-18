Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2514-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 10:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14316
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14319

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2514-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027519 #1055695 #1056278 #1056280 #1056281 
                    #1056282 #1057358 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318
                    CVE-2017-14319
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has three
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-14316: Missing bound check in function `alloc_heap_pages` for
     an internal array allowed attackers using crafted hypercalls to execute
     arbitrary code within Xen (XSA-231, bsc#1056278)
   - CVE-2017-14318: The function __gnttab_cache_flush missed a check for
     grant tables, allowing a malicious guest to crash the host or for x86 PV
     guests to potentially escalate privileges (XSA-232, bsc#1056280)
   - CVE-2017-14317: A race in cxenstored may have cause a double-free
     allowind for DoS of the xenstored daemon (XSA-233, bsc#1056281).
   - CVE-2017-14319: An error while handling grant mappings allowed malicious
     or buggy x86 PV guest to escalate its privileges or crash the hypervisor
     (XSA-234, bsc#1056282).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1057358: Fixed boot into SUSE Linux Enterprise 12.3 with secure boot
   - bsc#1055695: Fixed restoring updates for HVM guests for ballooned domUs

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1071=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      xen-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-debugsource-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-devel-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-doc-html-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-libs-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-tools-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.9.0_12-7.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.9.0_12-7.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14316.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14317.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14318.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14319.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055695
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056278
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056280
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056281
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056282
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057358

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
An­dro­id-K­lon Re­pli­cant 6.0 ak­tua­li­siert

4
Fuch­si­a-Ker­nel in Zir­con um­be­nannt

8
Chro­me mar­kiert FTP-Pro­to­koll als un­si­cher

0
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.14

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

2
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

19
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

22
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta

8
Di­gi­kam 5.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

24
KDE ver­kün­det Zu­sam­men­ar­beit mit Pu­rism für of­fe­nes Smart­pho­ne
 
Werbung