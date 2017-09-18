|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-caa564d86f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. September 2017, 10:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13709
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-caa564d86f
2017-09-17 19:45:20.333437
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : FlightGear
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2017.2.1
Release : 2.fc26
URL : http://www.flightgear.org/
Summary : The FlightGear Flight Simulator
Description :
The Flight Gear project is working to create a sophisticated flight
simulator framework for the development and pursuit of interesting
flight simulator ideas. We are developing a solid basic sim that can be
expanded and improved upon by anyone interested in contributing
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update fixes a security bug in the FGLogger subsystem, to prevent it from
overwriting arbitrary files the user has write access to (CVE-2017-13709)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1485915 - CVE-2017-13709 flightgear: Arbitrary file overwrite via
resource affecting global Property Tree [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1485915
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade FlightGear' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|