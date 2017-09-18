Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-7369ea045c2017-09-17 19:45:20.334261--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : kernelProduct : Fedora 26Version : 4.12.13Release : 300.fc26URL : http://www.kernel.org/Summary : The Linux kernelDescription :The kernel meta package--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:The 4.12.13 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across thetree.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1489716 - CVE-2017-1000251 kernel: stack buffer overflow in the native Bluetooth stack https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489716 [ 2 ] Bug #1491046 - CVE-2017-12153 kernel: null pointer dereference in nl80211_set_rekey_data() https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491046 [ 3 ] Bug #1491224 - CVE-2017-12154 Kernel: kvm: nVMX: L2 guest could access hardware(L0) CR8 register https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491224--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org