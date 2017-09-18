Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-7369ea045c

2017-09-17 19:45:20.334261

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.12.13

Release : 300.fc26

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.12.13 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across

the

tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1489716 - CVE-2017-1000251 kernel: stack buffer overflow in the

native Bluetooth stack

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489716

[ 2 ] Bug #1491046 - CVE-2017-12153 kernel: null pointer dereference in

nl80211_set_rekey_data()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491046

[ 3 ] Bug #1491224 - CVE-2017-12154 Kernel: kvm: nVMX: L2 guest could access

hardware(L0) CR8 register

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491224

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

