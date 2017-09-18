Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-7369ea045c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 10:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12153
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12154
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7369ea045c
2017-09-17 19:45:20.334261
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 4.12.13
Release     : 300.fc26
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.12.13 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across
 the
tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1489716 - CVE-2017-1000251 kernel: stack buffer overflow in the
 native Bluetooth stack
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1489716
  [ 2 ] Bug #1491046 - CVE-2017-12153 kernel: null pointer dereference in
 nl80211_set_rekey_data()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491046
  [ 3 ] Bug #1491224 - CVE-2017-12154 Kernel: kvm: nVMX: L2 guest could access
 hardware(L0) CR8 register
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1491224
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
