Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform security
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2675-01
Product: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2675
Issue date: 2017-09-18
CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000117 CVE-2017-7552 CVE-2017-7553
CVE-2017-7554
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Description:
Red Hat Mobile Application Platform (RHMAP) 4.5 consists of three main
components:
* Core - development and management of apps occurs in the RHMAP Core, which
can be installed either in an on-premise installation of OpenShift
Container Platform 3.x.
* MBaaS - Application data, runtimes, and integrations are deployed to the
RHMAP MBaaS installed on OpenShift Container Platform 3.x.
* Build Farm - deployed separately from the Core and the MBaaS, the Build
Farm is shared between all instances of RHMAP. Third-party Linux, Windows,
and Apple server hosting providers are used to support building client app
binaries for all platforms.
The Core and MBaaS in RHMAP 4.5 are built on top of OpenShift Container
Platform 3.x, Kubernetes, Docker, and Red Hat Software Collections. The
Core and MBaaS both consist of several components, each running in its own
container. Similarly, every cloud app deployed to the MBaaS runs in a
container. Those containers are deployed and orchestrated by Kubernetes.
This release includes the option of provisioning a self-managed Build Farm
on your infrastructure, to build Client Apps without relying on hosted
Build Farm. For prerequisites and installation instructions, see the
Installing RHMAP guide.
For this RHMAP release, the Docker-formatted container images required to
run the Core and MBaaS inside OpenShift Container Platform 3.x are:
rhmap45/fh-aaa:1.0.5-12
rhmap45/fh-appstore:2.0.3-12
rhmap45/fh-mbaas:5.8.1-1
rhmap45/fh-messaging:3.0.9-2
rhmap45/fh-metrics:3.0.7-2
rhmap45/fh-ngui:5.11.5-2
rhmap45/fh-scm:1.0.8-3
rhmap45/fh-statsd:2.0.4-14
rhmap45/fh-supercore:4.22.0-3
rhmap45/fh-sdks:1.0.0-30
rhmap45/gitlab-shell:2.1.2-8
rhmap45/httpd:2.4-38
rhmap45/memcached:1.4.15-26
rhmap45/millicore:7.49.1-1
rhmap45/mongodb:3.2-29
rhmap45/mysql:5.5-22
rhmap45/nagios:4.0.8-50
rhmap45/redis:2.8.21-34
rhmap45/ups-eap:1.1.4-27
rhmap45/wildcard-proxy:1.0.0-12
rhmap45/gitlab-migrate:1.0.0-9
rhmap45/installer:1.0.0-23
This release serves as an update for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform
4.4.3. It includes bug fixes and enhancements. Refer to the Red Hat Mobile
Application Platform 4.5.0 Release Notes for information about the most
significant bug fixes and enhancements included in this release.
Security Fix(es):
* A shell command injection flaw related to the handling of "ssh" URLs
has
been discovered in Git. An attacker could use this flaw to execute shell
commands with the privileges of the user running the Git client, for
example, when performing a "clone" action on a malicious repository or
a
legitimate repository containing a malicious commit. (CVE-2017-1000117)
* A flaw was discovered in the file editor of millicore which allows files
to be executed as well as created. An attacker could use this flaw to
compromise other users or teams projects stored in source control
management of the RHMAP Core installation. (CVE-2017-7552)
* The external_request api call in App Studio (millicore) allows server
side request forgery (SSRF). An attacker could use this flaw to probe the
network internal resources and access restricted endpoints. (CVE-2017-7553)
* A flaw was found where the App Studio component of RHMAP 4.4 executes
javascript provided by a user. An attacker could use this flaw to execute a
stored XSS attack on an application administrator using App Studio.
(CVE-2017-7554)
Red Hat would like to thank Tomas Rzepka for reporting CVE-2017-7552,
CVE-2017-7553 and CVE-2017-7554.
3. Solution:
The Docker images provided by this update can be downloaded from the Red
Hat
Container Registry at registry.access.redhat.com using the docker pull
command.
Dockerfiles and scripts should be amended either to refer to these new
images specifically, or to the latest images generally.
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1477797 - CVE-2017-7552 RHMAP Millicore IDE allows RCE on SCM
1478770 - CVE-2017-7554 RHMAP: Stored XSS in App Store
1478792 - CVE-2017-7553 RHMAP: SSRF via external_request feature of App Studio
1480386 - CVE-2017-1000117 git: Command injection via malicious ssh URLs
5. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):
RHMAP-16509 - Productization: Create productized versions of docker images for
RHMAP 4.5
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7552
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7553
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7554
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/red_hat_mobile_application_platform/4.5/html-single/4.5.0_release_notes/
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
