Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform security

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2675-01

Product: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2675

Issue date: 2017-09-18

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000117 CVE-2017-7552 CVE-2017-7553

CVE-2017-7554

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.5.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform (RHMAP) 4.5 consists of three main

components:



* Core - development and management of apps occurs in the RHMAP Core, which

can be installed either in an on-premise installation of OpenShift

Container Platform 3.x.



* MBaaS - Application data, runtimes, and integrations are deployed to the

RHMAP MBaaS installed on OpenShift Container Platform 3.x.



* Build Farm - deployed separately from the Core and the MBaaS, the Build

Farm is shared between all instances of RHMAP. Third-party Linux, Windows,

and Apple server hosting providers are used to support building client app

binaries for all platforms.



The Core and MBaaS in RHMAP 4.5 are built on top of OpenShift Container

Platform 3.x, Kubernetes, Docker, and Red Hat Software Collections. The

Core and MBaaS both consist of several components, each running in its own

container. Similarly, every cloud app deployed to the MBaaS runs in a

container. Those containers are deployed and orchestrated by Kubernetes.



This release includes the option of provisioning a self-managed Build Farm

on your infrastructure, to build Client Apps without relying on hosted

Build Farm. For prerequisites and installation instructions, see the

Installing RHMAP guide.



For this RHMAP release, the Docker-formatted container images required to

run the Core and MBaaS inside OpenShift Container Platform 3.x are:



rhmap45/fh-aaa:1.0.5-12

rhmap45/fh-appstore:2.0.3-12

rhmap45/fh-mbaas:5.8.1-1

rhmap45/fh-messaging:3.0.9-2

rhmap45/fh-metrics:3.0.7-2

rhmap45/fh-ngui:5.11.5-2

rhmap45/fh-scm:1.0.8-3

rhmap45/fh-statsd:2.0.4-14

rhmap45/fh-supercore:4.22.0-3

rhmap45/fh-sdks:1.0.0-30

rhmap45/gitlab-shell:2.1.2-8

rhmap45/httpd:2.4-38

rhmap45/memcached:1.4.15-26

rhmap45/millicore:7.49.1-1

rhmap45/mongodb:3.2-29

rhmap45/mysql:5.5-22

rhmap45/nagios:4.0.8-50

rhmap45/redis:2.8.21-34

rhmap45/ups-eap:1.1.4-27

rhmap45/wildcard-proxy:1.0.0-12

rhmap45/gitlab-migrate:1.0.0-9

rhmap45/installer:1.0.0-23



This release serves as an update for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

4.4.3. It includes bug fixes and enhancements. Refer to the Red Hat Mobile

Application Platform 4.5.0 Release Notes for information about the most

significant bug fixes and enhancements included in this release.



Security Fix(es):



* A shell command injection flaw related to the handling of "ssh" URLs

has

been discovered in Git. An attacker could use this flaw to execute shell

commands with the privileges of the user running the Git client, for

example, when performing a "clone" action on a malicious repository or

a

legitimate repository containing a malicious commit. (CVE-2017-1000117)



* A flaw was discovered in the file editor of millicore which allows files

to be executed as well as created. An attacker could use this flaw to

compromise other users or teams projects stored in source control

management of the RHMAP Core installation. (CVE-2017-7552)



* The external_request api call in App Studio (millicore) allows server

side request forgery (SSRF). An attacker could use this flaw to probe the

network internal resources and access restricted endpoints. (CVE-2017-7553)



* A flaw was found where the App Studio component of RHMAP 4.4 executes

javascript provided by a user. An attacker could use this flaw to execute a

stored XSS attack on an application administrator using App Studio.

(CVE-2017-7554)



Red Hat would like to thank Tomas Rzepka for reporting CVE-2017-7552,

CVE-2017-7553 and CVE-2017-7554.



3. Solution:



The Docker images provided by this update can be downloaded from the Red

Hat

Container Registry at registry.access.redhat.com using the docker pull

command.

Dockerfiles and scripts should be amended either to refer to these new

images specifically, or to the latest images generally.



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1477797 - CVE-2017-7552 RHMAP Millicore IDE allows RCE on SCM

1478770 - CVE-2017-7554 RHMAP: Stored XSS in App Store

1478792 - CVE-2017-7553 RHMAP: SSRF via external_request feature of App Studio

1480386 - CVE-2017-1000117 git: Command injection via malicious ssh URLs



5. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):



RHMAP-16509 - Productization: Create productized versions of docker images for

RHMAP 4.5



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000117

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7552

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7553

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7554

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/red_hat_mobile_application_platform/4.5/html-single/4.5.0_release_notes/



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

