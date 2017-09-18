Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
ID: USN-3418-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mo, 18. September 2017, 21:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6311
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2870
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2862

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3418-1
September 18, 2017

gdk-pixbuf vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

GDK-PixBuf could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- gdk-pixbuf: GDK Pixbuf library

Details:

It was discovered that the GDK-PixBuf library did not properly handle
certain jpeg images. If an user or automated system were tricked into
opening a specially crafted jpeg file, a remote attacker could use this
flaw to cause GDK-PixBuf to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-2862)

It was discovered that the GDK-PixBuf library did not properly handle
certain tiff images. If an user or automated system were tricked into
opening a specially crafted tiff file, a remote attacker could use this
flaw to cause GDK-PixBuf to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-2870)

Ariel Zelivansky discovered that the GDK-PixBuf library did not
properly handle printing certain error messages. If an user or
automated system were tricked into opening a specially crafted image
file, a remote attacker could use this flaw to cause GDK-PixBuf to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-6311)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
Â  libgdk-pixbuf2.0-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.36.5-3ubuntu0.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
Â  libgdk-pixbuf2.0-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.32.2-1ubuntu1.3

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â  libgdk-pixbuf2.0-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.30.7-0ubuntu1.7

After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
Â  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3418-1
Â  CVE-2017-2862, CVE-2017-2870, CVE-2017-6311

Package Information:
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gdk-pixbuf/2.36.5-3ubuntu0.2
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gdk-pixbuf/2.32.2-1ubuntu1.3
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gdk-pixbuf/2.30.7-0ubuntu1.7

