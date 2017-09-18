Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND (Aktualisierung)

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3346-2

September 18, 2017



bind9 regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3346-1 introduced a regression in Bind.



Software Description:

- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server



Details:



USN-3346-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Bind. The fix for CVE-2017-3142

introduced a regression in the ability to receive an AXFR or IXFR in the

case where TSIG is used and not every message is signed. This update fixes

the problem.



In addition, this update adds the new root zone key signing key (KSK).



Original advisory details:



ClÃ©ment Berthaux discovered that Bind did not correctly check TSIG

authentication for zone update requests. An attacker could use this

to improperly perform zone updates. (CVE-2017-3143)

ClÃ©ment Berthaux discovered that Bind did not correctly check TSIG

authentication for zone transfer requests. An attacker could use this

to improperly transfer entire zones. (CVE-2017-3142)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.8



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.16



After a standard system update you need to restart Bind to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3346-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3346-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1717981



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.8

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.16







