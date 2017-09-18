|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in BIND (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in BIND (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3346-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. September 2017, 22:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3142
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3143
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in BIND
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3346-2
September 18, 2017
bind9 regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3346-1 introduced a regression in Bind.
Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server
Details:
USN-3346-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Bind. The fix for CVE-2017-3142
introduced a regression in the ability to receive an AXFR or IXFR in the
case where TSIG is used and not every message is signed. This update fixes
the problem.
In addition, this update adds the new root zone key signing key (KSK).
Original advisory details:
ClÃ©ment Berthaux discovered that Bind did not correctly check TSIG
authentication for zone update requests. An attacker could use this
to improperly perform zone updates. (CVE-2017-3143)
ClÃ©ment Berthaux discovered that Bind did not correctly check TSIG
authentication for zone transfer requests. An attacker could use this
to improperly transfer entire zones. (CVE-2017-3142)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.8
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.16
After a standard system update you need to restart Bind to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3346-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3346-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1717981
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu5.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.8
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.16
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|