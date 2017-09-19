|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Gtk+
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Gtk+
|ID:
|DSA-3978-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 19. September 2017, 06:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2862
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : gdk-pixbuf
CVE ID : CVE-2017-2862
Debian Bug : 874552
Marcin Noga discovered a buffer overflow in the JPEG loader of the GDK
Pixbuf library, which may result in the execution of arbitrary code if
a malformed file is opened.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.31.1-2+deb8u6.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.36.5-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your gdk-pixbuf packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
