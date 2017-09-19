Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Gtk+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3978-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 18, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : gdk-pixbuf

CVE ID : CVE-2017-2862

Debian Bug : 874552



Marcin Noga discovered a buffer overflow in the JPEG loader of the GDK

Pixbuf library, which may result in the execution of arbitrary code if

a malformed file is opened.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 2.31.1-2+deb8u6.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.36.5-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your gdk-pixbuf packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

