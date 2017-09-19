Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby



[slackware-security] ruby (SSA:2017-261-03)



New ruby packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release includes several security fixes.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0898

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0899

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0900

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0901

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0902

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10784

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14033

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14064

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

ruby-2.2.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

ruby-2.4.2-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

ruby-2.4.2-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 package:

2075dcd60f69c74746bbafa2815bfaf3 ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

32c1da6bf7c4fcd43bad4c0f8bbba9f4 ruby-2.2.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

989ad7b1339640d49d7bae34adae727a d/ruby-2.4.2-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

b19b4191baf1c0e340a1f1d5c4034b4c d/ruby-2.4.2-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



