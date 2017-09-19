Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
ID: SSA:2017-261-03
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 06:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0898
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0899
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14033
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0901
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10784
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0902

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  ruby (SSA:2017-261-03)

New ruby packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release includes several security fixes.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0898
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0899
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0900
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0901
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0902
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10784
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14033
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14064
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
ruby-2.2.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
ruby-2.4.2-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
ruby-2.4.2-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.2 package:
2075dcd60f69c74746bbafa2815bfaf3  ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
32c1da6bf7c4fcd43bad4c0f8bbba9f4  ruby-2.2.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
989ad7b1339640d49d7bae34adae727a  d/ruby-2.4.2-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
b19b4191baf1c0e340a1f1d5c4034b4c  d/ruby-2.4.2-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg ruby-2.2.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlnAHBMACgkQakRjwEAQIjNfHgCgg1+tZUVOFAcslkYEDlFjlMI4
zb0An3G6r27l3wf0yKQ29IFscCrValC5
=Oloe
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
IBM öff­net seine JVM

2
Linux Mint 18.3 »Syl­vi­a« er­hält zwei­te Back­up-An­wen­dung

0
An­dro­id-K­lon Re­pli­cant 6.0 ak­tua­li­siert

9
Fuch­si­a-Ker­nel in Zir­con um­be­nannt

8
Chro­me mar­kiert FTP-Pro­to­koll als un­si­cher

0
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.14

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

2
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

20
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

23
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta
 
Werbung