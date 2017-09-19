Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache



[slackware-security] httpd (SSA:2017-261-01)



New httpd packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.

This update patches a security issue ("Optionsbleed") with the

OPTIONS http

method which may leak arbitrary pieces of memory to a potential attacker.

Thanks to Hanno Bo:ck.

For more information, see:

http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2017/q3/477

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9798

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

httpd-2.4.27-i586-3.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-3.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

1d84028976a221517f3880891d82240d httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

22dd84ddbaaa226f439966b4dff9f8e0 httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

b4b5d21bae978270445fa8e03b5b77a9 httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

d9f4cd3c883ddb34c6855dc387d373f4 httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

ec970592d7e91ed417a9bbaf7ad495d5 httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

d8286c041210b312d9facc3b7912e97f httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

e152b68187918dc592a5346c79b7c05d httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

711abde18d484661f731422d333931ea httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

7db6d646d14d9dd0ba3422bc6a5187e2 httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

1a8faf0343d8a1e06e2a6102d3a09e84 httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

65704345c6deb52ba079f661a12e7e1e httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

16147809df94a27bff1aad4505ae5b7c httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

cc34f27a9928ce108cae65dc1db6282e n/httpd-2.4.27-i586-3.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

84d2b395649953f128679fb969c19d66 n/httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-3.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart Apache httpd:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



