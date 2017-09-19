|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
|SSA:2017-261-01
|Slackware
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Di, 19. September 2017, 06:34
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9798
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] httpd (SSA:2017-261-01)
New httpd packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.
This update patches a security issue ("Optionsbleed") with the
OPTIONS http
method which may leak arbitrary pieces of memory to a potential attacker.
Thanks to Hanno Bo:ck.
For more information, see:
http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2017/q3/477
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9798
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
httpd-2.4.27-i586-3.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-3.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
1d84028976a221517f3880891d82240d httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
22dd84ddbaaa226f439966b4dff9f8e0 httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
b4b5d21bae978270445fa8e03b5b77a9 httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
d9f4cd3c883ddb34c6855dc387d373f4 httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
ec970592d7e91ed417a9bbaf7ad495d5 httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
d8286c041210b312d9facc3b7912e97f httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
e152b68187918dc592a5346c79b7c05d httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
711abde18d484661f731422d333931ea httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
7db6d646d14d9dd0ba3422bc6a5187e2 httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
1a8faf0343d8a1e06e2a6102d3a09e84 httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
65704345c6deb52ba079f661a12e7e1e httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
16147809df94a27bff1aad4505ae5b7c httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
cc34f27a9928ce108cae65dc1db6282e n/httpd-2.4.27-i586-3.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
84d2b395649953f128679fb969c19d66 n/httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-3.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz
Then, restart Apache httpd:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
