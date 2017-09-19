Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
ID: SSA:2017-261-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 06:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9798

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  httpd (SSA:2017-261-01)

New httpd packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz:  Rebuilt.
  This update patches a security issue ("Optionsbleed") with the
 OPTIONS http
  method which may leak arbitrary pieces of memory to a potential attacker.
  Thanks to Hanno Bo:ck.
  For more information, see:
    http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2017/q3/477
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9798
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
httpd-2.4.27-i586-3.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-3.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
1d84028976a221517f3880891d82240d  httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
22dd84ddbaaa226f439966b4dff9f8e0  httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
b4b5d21bae978270445fa8e03b5b77a9  httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
d9f4cd3c883ddb34c6855dc387d373f4  httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
ec970592d7e91ed417a9bbaf7ad495d5  httpd-2.2.34-i486-2_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
d8286c041210b312d9facc3b7912e97f  httpd-2.2.34-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
e152b68187918dc592a5346c79b7c05d  httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
711abde18d484661f731422d333931ea  httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
7db6d646d14d9dd0ba3422bc6a5187e2  httpd-2.4.27-i486-2_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
1a8faf0343d8a1e06e2a6102d3a09e84  httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
65704345c6deb52ba079f661a12e7e1e  httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
16147809df94a27bff1aad4505ae5b7c  httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
cc34f27a9928ce108cae65dc1db6282e  n/httpd-2.4.27-i586-3.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
84d2b395649953f128679fb969c19d66  n/httpd-2.4.27-x86_64-3.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg httpd-2.4.27-i586-2_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart Apache httpd:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlnAHA4ACgkQakRjwEAQIjOVCACeMJRwcsHnj9uCuNVR0nu8Sxgd
fv8AnR+1MxNXkdv2SwSEyyjfvQmGYymj
=ukrY
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
IBM öff­net seine JVM

2
Linux Mint 18.3 »Syl­vi­a« er­hält zwei­te Back­up-An­wen­dung

0
An­dro­id-K­lon Re­pli­cant 6.0 ak­tua­li­siert

9
Fuch­si­a-Ker­nel in Zir­con um­be­nannt

8
Chro­me mar­kiert FTP-Pro­to­koll als un­si­cher

0
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.14

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

2
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

20
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

23
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta
 
Werbung