Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] libgcrypt (SSA:2017-261-02)



New libgcrypt packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

Mitigate a local side-channel attack on Curve25519 dubbed "May

the Fourth be With You".

For more information, see:

https://eprint.iacr.org/2017/806

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0379

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

libgcrypt-1.7.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

libgcrypt-1.8.1-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

libgcrypt-1.8.1-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 package:

999ccc4ad3bfb46d1aa9fbb6bc32b640 libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

15a8b991980c80483c65533bd9ac6fb9 libgcrypt-1.7.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

558cc572001b5649e2f6d0bf1d5a5226 n/libgcrypt-1.8.1-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

3c91efe81668d90b73224cf2514c72d4 n/libgcrypt-1.8.1-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlnAHBEACgkQakRjwEAQIjPupACeJ36HrAIWATlLVjRKsrlvZMMh

obQAnAkKglDNs9juo+phYSYjv7fQZowj

=27qD

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

