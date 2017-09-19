|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] libgcrypt (SSA:2017-261-02)
New libgcrypt packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
Mitigate a local side-channel attack on Curve25519 dubbed "May
the Fourth be With You".
For more information, see:
https://eprint.iacr.org/2017/806
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0379
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
libgcrypt-1.7.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
libgcrypt-1.8.1-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
libgcrypt-1.8.1-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.2 package:
999ccc4ad3bfb46d1aa9fbb6bc32b640 libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
15a8b991980c80483c65533bd9ac6fb9 libgcrypt-1.7.9-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
558cc572001b5649e2f6d0bf1d5a5226 n/libgcrypt-1.8.1-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
3c91efe81668d90b73224cf2514c72d4 n/libgcrypt-1.8.1-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg libgcrypt-1.7.9-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|