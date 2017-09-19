Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Libidn2



--===============3219416074423231451==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="=-IDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51"





--=-IDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3421-1

September 18, 2017



libidn2-0 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Libidn2 could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

input.



Software Description:

- libidn2-0: Internationalized domain names (IDNA2008) library



Details:



It was discovered that Libidn2 incorrectly handled certain input. A

remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Libidn2 to

crash, resulting in a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

Â idn2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.16-1ubuntu0.1

Â libidn2-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.16-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3421-1

Â CVE-2017-14062



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libidn2-0/0.16-1ubuntu0.1



--ÒDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAABCAAGBQJZwEowAAoJEEW851uECx9p2h8P/1r68pPN3uN9dzQ3a2PRHqr8

aukMOymmh+u4rhHEPM3zUMXlRmVDXa/KW7FX2gUkswgJtY5iEm3eGS81J7v4B8nf

ZwfVT43H/GRlwchRf0XQbzde3ggjP7alhKSXGUo2FiWo/2TWfJtxlH/tRSwL8rNo

jMOs+kkc4f1zFsJDvA8j+ONKUTSB/x7Z3ZlhoNZBH0aDLLHajWDJf2P2nH/mB0v5

PTVW2PmSVnB3ybB/ZWr6psE2/8jdrFfjcFcZmLzwgIrAFSO6V3dt7N0bs2kJ+MUA

wG4P49SzMxlKTJCjIPU2JpH06QMu0pFzMCrFMJ4wJYhHnPLLUDBAki6Go/lRUqhO

JHG1BWUUj+9REzAnFviXGqvu9rNi+XZSMRb/A9ZyI+y8EC0mJSYwK//Nf+fYH07B

ETv465fJTK5kjfSkxxjsOa/tbJoVuGEBerO1S//JP+tMqU3C2LxwbSy/JhBXZIDt

sro+SvPiV2fNZbWFZrlosFl9nJLVPhL2C463NPpvBOXUbL3FUq3cq/KNE668TnG/

hKsuinyv92XG2EcYlq93pOrz6NNR9E7CG7qvPRYnGRcrG7GSzxrqda5kbQljnCQh

baT7Nzvj0sdVHKNg3mypP+Pp6k1s4F21oXF2ExY1j0J0/atW88U5CN/f1qhsm5JJ

N0IOZCTwXwXqqxWHrlsC

=ORlk

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--=-IDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51--







--===============3219416074423231451==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============3219416074423231451==--

