|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Libidn2
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Libidn2
|ID:
|USN-3421-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Di, 19. September 2017, 06:52
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14062
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3421-1
September 18, 2017
libidn2-0 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Libidn2 could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input.
Software Description:
- libidn2-0: Internationalized domain names (IDNA2008) library
Details:
It was discovered that Libidn2 incorrectly handled certain input. A
remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Libidn2 to
crash, resulting in a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
Â idn2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.16-1ubuntu0.1
Â libidn2-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.16-1ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3421-1
Â CVE-2017-14062
Package Information:
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libidn2-0/0.16-1ubuntu0.1
|
|