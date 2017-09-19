Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Libidn2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Libidn2
ID: USN-3421-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 06:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14062

Originalnachricht

 

--===============3219416074423231451==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="=-IDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51"


--=-IDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3421-1
September 18, 2017

libidn2-0 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

Libidn2 could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
input.

Software Description:
- libidn2-0: Internationalized domain names (IDNA2008) library

Details:

It was discovered that Libidn2 incorrectly handled certain input. A
remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Libidn2 to
crash, resulting in a denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
Â  idn2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.16-1ubuntu0.1
Â  libidn2-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.16-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
Â  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3421-1
Â  CVE-2017-14062

Package Information:
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libidn2-0/0.16-1ubuntu0.1

--ÒDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2

iQIcBAABCAAGBQJZwEowAAoJEEW851uECx9p2h8P/1r68pPN3uN9dzQ3a2PRHqr8
aukMOymmh+u4rhHEPM3zUMXlRmVDXa/KW7FX2gUkswgJtY5iEm3eGS81J7v4B8nf
ZwfVT43H/GRlwchRf0XQbzde3ggjP7alhKSXGUo2FiWo/2TWfJtxlH/tRSwL8rNo
jMOs+kkc4f1zFsJDvA8j+ONKUTSB/x7Z3ZlhoNZBH0aDLLHajWDJf2P2nH/mB0v5
PTVW2PmSVnB3ybB/ZWr6psE2/8jdrFfjcFcZmLzwgIrAFSO6V3dt7N0bs2kJ+MUA
wG4P49SzMxlKTJCjIPU2JpH06QMu0pFzMCrFMJ4wJYhHnPLLUDBAki6Go/lRUqhO
JHG1BWUUj+9REzAnFviXGqvu9rNi+XZSMRb/A9ZyI+y8EC0mJSYwK//Nf+fYH07B
ETv465fJTK5kjfSkxxjsOa/tbJoVuGEBerO1S//JP+tMqU3C2LxwbSy/JhBXZIDt
sro+SvPiV2fNZbWFZrlosFl9nJLVPhL2C463NPpvBOXUbL3FUq3cq/KNE668TnG/
hKsuinyv92XG2EcYlq93pOrz6NNR9E7CG7qvPRYnGRcrG7GSzxrqda5kbQljnCQh
baT7Nzvj0sdVHKNg3mypP+Pp6k1s4F21oXF2ExY1j0J0/atW88U5CN/f1qhsm5JJ
N0IOZCTwXwXqqxWHrlsC
=ORlk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--=-IDm+h9XFyETfwa0sL/51--



--===============3219416074423231451==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============3219416074423231451==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
IBM öff­net seine JVM

2
Linux Mint 18.3 »Syl­vi­a« er­hält zwei­te Back­up-An­wen­dung

0
An­dro­id-K­lon Re­pli­cant 6.0 ak­tua­li­siert

9
Fuch­si­a-Ker­nel in Zir­con um­be­nannt

8
Chro­me mar­kiert FTP-Pro­to­koll als un­si­cher

0
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.14

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

2
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

20
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

23
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta
 
Werbung