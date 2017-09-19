Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3420-1

September 18, 2017



linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon

vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems

- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems

- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon processors



Details:



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of

the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)



It was discovered that the Flash-Friendly File System (f2fs) implementation

in the Linux kernel did not properly validate superblock metadata. A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-10663)



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the ioctl handling code

in the ISDN subsystem of the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-12762)



Pengfei Wang discovered that a race condition existed in the NXP SAA7164 TV

Decoder driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-8831)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1007-kvm 4.4.0-1007.12

linux-image-4.4.0-1031-gke 4.4.0-1031.31

linux-image-4.4.0-1035-aws 4.4.0-1035.44

linux-image-4.4.0-1074-raspi2 4.4.0-1074.82

linux-image-4.4.0-1076-snapdragon 4.4.0-1076.81

linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic-lpae 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-4.4.0-96-lowlatency 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-96.119

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1035.37

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-gke 4.4.0.1031.32

linux-image-kvm 4.4.0.1007.7

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.96.101

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1074.74

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1076.68



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-1

CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-10663, CVE-2017-12762, CVE-2017-8831



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-96.119

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1035.44

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1031.31

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1007.12

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1074.82

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1076.81





