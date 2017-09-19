Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3420-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 06:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10663
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8831
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12762

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3420-1
September 18, 2017

linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon
 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems
- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon processors

Details:

It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)

It was discovered that the Flash-Friendly File System (f2fs) implementation
in the Linux kernel did not properly validate superblock metadata. A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-10663)

It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the ioctl handling code
in the ISDN subsystem of the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-12762)

Pengfei Wang discovered that a race condition existed in the NXP SAA7164 TV
Decoder driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-8831)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1007-kvm      4.4.0-1007.12
  linux-image-4.4.0-1031-gke      4.4.0-1031.31
  linux-image-4.4.0-1035-aws      4.4.0-1035.44
  linux-image-4.4.0-1074-raspi2   4.4.0-1074.82
  linux-image-4.4.0-1076-snapdragon  4.4.0-1076.81
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic    4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic-lpae  4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-lowlatency  4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-e500mc  4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-smp  4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-emb  4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-smp  4.4.0-96.119
  linux-image-aws                 4.4.0.1035.37
  linux-image-generic             4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-gke                 4.4.0.1031.32
  linux-image-kvm                 4.4.0.1007.7
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       4.4.0.96.101
  linux-image-raspi2              4.4.0.1074.74
  linux-image-snapdragon          4.4.0.1076.68

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-1
  CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-10663, CVE-2017-12762, CVE-2017-8831

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-96.119
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1035.44
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1031.31
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1007.12
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1074.82
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1076.81


