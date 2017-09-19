|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3420-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 19. September 2017, 06:56
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3420-1
September 18, 2017
linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon
vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems
- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon processors
Details:
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)
It was discovered that the Flash-Friendly File System (f2fs) implementation
in the Linux kernel did not properly validate superblock metadata. A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-10663)
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the ioctl handling code
in the ISDN subsystem of the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-12762)
Pengfei Wang discovered that a race condition existed in the NXP SAA7164 TV
Decoder driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-8831)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1007-kvm 4.4.0-1007.12
linux-image-4.4.0-1031-gke 4.4.0-1031.31
linux-image-4.4.0-1035-aws 4.4.0-1035.44
linux-image-4.4.0-1074-raspi2 4.4.0-1074.82
linux-image-4.4.0-1076-snapdragon 4.4.0-1076.81
linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic-lpae 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-4.4.0-96-lowlatency 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-96.119
linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1035.37
linux-image-generic 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-gke 4.4.0.1031.32
linux-image-kvm 4.4.0.1007.7
linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.96.101
linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1074.74
linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1076.68
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-1
CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-10663, CVE-2017-12762, CVE-2017-8831
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-96.119
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1035.44
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1031.31
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1007.12
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1074.82
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1076.81
|
|