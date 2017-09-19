|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3419-1
September 18, 2017
linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Broadcom FullMAC
WLAN driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-7541)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
linux-image-4.10.0-1018-raspi2 4.10.0-1018.21
linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic 4.10.0-35.39
linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic-lpae 4.10.0-35.39
linux-image-4.10.0-35-lowlatency 4.10.0-35.39
linux-image-generic 4.10.0.35.35
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.10.0.35.35
linux-image-lowlatency 4.10.0.35.35
linux-image-raspi2 4.10.0.1018.19
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3419-1
CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-7541
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-35.39
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1018.21
