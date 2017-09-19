Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3419-1

September 18, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of

the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Broadcom FullMAC

WLAN driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-7541)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

linux-image-4.10.0-1018-raspi2 4.10.0-1018.21

linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic 4.10.0-35.39

linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic-lpae 4.10.0-35.39

linux-image-4.10.0-35-lowlatency 4.10.0-35.39

linux-image-generic 4.10.0.35.35

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.10.0.35.35

linux-image-lowlatency 4.10.0.35.35

linux-image-raspi2 4.10.0.1018.19



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3419-1

CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-7541



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-35.39

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1018.21





-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



