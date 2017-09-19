|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3423-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Di, 19. September 2017, 07:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3423-1
September 18, 2017
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
bluetooth traffic.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
linux-image-3.2.0-131-generic 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-3.2.0-131-generic-pae 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-3.2.0-131-highbank 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-3.2.0-131-omap 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-3.2.0-131-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-3.2.0-131-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-3.2.0-131-virtual 3.2.0-131.177
linux-image-generic 3.2.0.131.145
linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.131.145
linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.131.145
linux-image-omap 3.2.0.131.145
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.131.145
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.131.145
linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.131.145
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3423-1
CVE-2017-1000251
|
|