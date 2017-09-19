Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



--===============3337771229252631701==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="cwctrgof6ja4feny"

Content-Disposition: inline





--cwctrgof6ja4feny

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3423-1

September 18, 2017



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

bluetooth traffic.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of

the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

linux-image-3.2.0-131-generic 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-3.2.0-131-generic-pae 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-3.2.0-131-highbank 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-3.2.0-131-omap 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-3.2.0-131-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-3.2.0-131-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-3.2.0-131-virtual 3.2.0-131.177

linux-image-generic 3.2.0.131.145

linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.131.145

linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.131.145

linux-image-omap 3.2.0.131.145

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.131.145

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.131.145

linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.131.145



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3423-1

CVE-2017-1000251





--cwctrgof6ja4feny

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJZwFmCAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0rusQAKHxiwvLZWWLF5B7l/jORd/e

gOFnFsGKBtUZzoOEAWWUC/9srliNxgWCTjvDKxvTD7rBB1jZ89T4D4kaSKh07e0g

LswUq21vIwRdH/zsl4ZE4VqazHZz7kqJklq1eAgl3d4u2bxfvcHlZm+E0DbShxQz

pyc2BW7If7w1rbys/4Mq4OoEc42wgiWpUuM9wBaynn0tmoFjO7GQHiiiWZPmCqUR

blPyLG7bmdqUv4RZTI0ckT03MCPpI94ELsSrYmbXdlphq4cskldmePnCCGuwXnY+

DI03aPs3Q8lEBktgt+Pq8Edv90mWRn2+e7VAQwQW23QwwTtxCfjJdj7IHMgsSbD3

48ICc3wyXHglm5yzHQHHlqfja7++0vvsM3sNsQduXSVMHiKop/lEtOP9qXP+Qwq3

g+IOsBhhiFScGvzk0iUBRSqXkEyUCXFhxtTjHNV0psj1G3ZPPghy1S51aqIp/2PN

b+UMvwA+3z67oq9+E5KuXFHOAUS8t51G0l+WIvLKND7pOCzwakxZmLiq5M01Zxot

mcl9G6iyixqcoPwNURUJPq++WLy7ykPYUqP5vooa8eNAblqctqUYDUY2w7L/Heis

vTdtoC+6lK8rnsuhXHNYqVQhAPeZSzsiIg+bZenb2LH9JwYJXayxVgNmZeLD4TLY

PyDAcFQ3L4F1zUTS+kkD

=SGUK

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--cwctrgof6ja4feny--





--===============3337771229252631701==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

