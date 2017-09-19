Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: USN-3423-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 07:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251

Originalnachricht

 

--===============3337771229252631701==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="cwctrgof6ja4feny"
Content-Disposition: inline


--cwctrgof6ja4feny
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3423-1
September 18, 2017

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
bluetooth traffic.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-generic   3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-generic-pae  3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-highbank  3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-omap      3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-3.2.0-131-virtual   3.2.0-131.177
  linux-image-generic             3.2.0.131.145
  linux-image-generic-pae         3.2.0.131.145
  linux-image-highbank            3.2.0.131.145
  linux-image-omap                3.2.0.131.145
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.2.0.131.145
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.2.0.131.145
  linux-image-virtual             3.2.0.131.145

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3423-1
  CVE-2017-1000251


--cwctrgof6ja4feny
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=SGUK
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--cwctrgof6ja4feny--


--===============3337771229252631701==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
IBM öff­net seine JVM

2
Linux Mint 18.3 »Syl­vi­a« er­hält zwei­te Back­up-An­wen­dung

0
An­dro­id-K­lon Re­pli­cant 6.0 ak­tua­li­siert

9
Fuch­si­a-Ker­nel in Zir­con um­be­nannt

8
Chro­me mar­kiert FTP-Pro­to­koll als un­si­cher

0
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.14

0
Zorin OS 12.2 mit übera­r­bei­te­tem Desk­top

2
Sten­ber­g: Die Be­dro­hung durch Hin­ter­tü­ren

20
Fi­re­fox 57 er­hält ve­ri­fi­zier­te Kryp­to­gra­fie­funk­tio­nen

23
KDE ver­öf­fent­licht Plas­ma 5.11 Beta
 
Werbung