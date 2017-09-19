Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3419-2

September 18, 2017



linux-hwe vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-hwe: Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel



Details:



USN-3419-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 17.04.

This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware

Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 17.04 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of

the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Broadcom FullMAC

WLAN driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-7541)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic 4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1

linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic-lpae 4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1

linux-image-4.10.0-35-lowlatency 4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1

linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.35.37

linux-image-generic-lpae-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.35.37

linux-image-lowlatency-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.35.37



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3419-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3419-1

CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-7541



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-hwe/4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1





