Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3419-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 19. September 2017, 07:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7541
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3419-2
September 18, 2017
linux-hwe vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-hwe: Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel
Details:
USN-3419-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 17.04.
This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware
Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 17.04 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Broadcom FullMAC
WLAN driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-7541)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic 4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1
linux-image-4.10.0-35-generic-lpae 4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1
linux-image-4.10.0-35-lowlatency 4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1
linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.35.37
linux-image-generic-lpae-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.35.37
linux-image-lowlatency-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.35.37
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3419-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3419-1
CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-7541
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-hwe/4.10.0-35.39~16.04.1
|
|