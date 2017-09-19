Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3422-1

September 18, 2017



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of

the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)



It was discovered that the asynchronous I/O (aio) subsystem of the Linux

kernel did not properly set permissions on aio memory mappings in some

situations. An attacker could use this to more easily exploit other

vulnerabilities. (CVE-2016-10044)



Baozeng Ding and Andrey Konovalov discovered a race condition in the L2TPv3

IP Encapsulation implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-10200)



Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem

implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a

setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group

privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)



Sergej Schumilo, Ralf Spenneberg, and Hendrik Schwartke discovered that the

key management subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly allocate

memory in some situations. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8650)



Vlad Tsyrklevich discovered an integer overflow vulnerability in the VFIO

PCI driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker with access to a vfio PCI

device file could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9083, CVE-2016-9084)



It was discovered that an information leak existed in __get_user_asm_ex()

in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive

information. (CVE-2016-9178)



CAI Qian discovered that the sysctl implementation in the Linux kernel did

not properly perform reference counting in some situations. An unprivileged

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system hang).

(CVE-2016-9191)



It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel in

some situations did not prevent special internal keyrings from being joined

by userspace keyrings. A privileged local attacker could use this to bypass

module verification. (CVE-2016-9604)



It was discovered that an integer overflow existed in the trace subsystem

of the Linux kernel. A local privileged attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9754)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IPv4 implementation in the Linux

kernel did not properly handle invalid IP options in some situations. An

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5970)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle TCP

packets with the URG flag. A remote attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service. (CVE-2017-6214)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the AF_PACKET handling

code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial

of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-6346)



It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel did

not properly restrict searches for dead keys. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-6951)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the generic SCSI (sg) subsystem in the Linux

kernel contained a stack-based buffer overflow. A local attacker with

access to an sg device could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7187)



Eric Biggers discovered a memory leak in the keyring implementation in the

Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(memory consumption). (CVE-2017-7472)



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Broadcom FullMAC

WLAN driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-7541)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-132-generic 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-generic-lpae 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-lowlatency 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-132.181

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.132.141

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.132.141



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3422-1

CVE-2016-10044, CVE-2016-10200, CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-8650,

CVE-2016-9083, CVE-2016-9084, CVE-2016-9178, CVE-2016-9191,

CVE-2016-9604, CVE-2016-9754, CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-5970,

CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2017-6346, CVE-2017-6951, CVE-2017-7187,

CVE-2017-7472, CVE-2017-7541



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-132.181





