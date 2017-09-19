Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3422-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 07:18
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3422-1
September 18, 2017

linux vulnerabilities
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)

It was discovered that the asynchronous I/O (aio) subsystem of the Linux
kernel did not properly set permissions on aio memory mappings in some
situations. An attacker could use this to more easily exploit other
vulnerabilities. (CVE-2016-10044)

Baozeng Ding and Andrey Konovalov discovered a race condition in the L2TPv3
IP Encapsulation implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-10200)

Andreas Gruenbacher and Jan Kara discovered that the filesystem
implementation in the Linux kernel did not clear the setgid bit during a
setxattr call. A local attacker could use this to possibly elevate group
privileges. (CVE-2016-7097)

Sergej Schumilo, Ralf Spenneberg, and Hendrik Schwartke discovered that the
key management subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly allocate
memory in some situations. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-8650)

Vlad Tsyrklevich discovered an integer overflow vulnerability in the VFIO
PCI driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker with access to a vfio PCI
device file could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9083, CVE-2016-9084)

It was discovered that an information leak existed in __get_user_asm_ex()
in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-9178)

CAI Qian discovered that the sysctl implementation in the Linux kernel did
not properly perform reference counting in some situations. An unprivileged
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system hang).
(CVE-2016-9191)

It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel in
some situations did not prevent special internal keyrings from being joined
by userspace keyrings. A privileged local attacker could use this to bypass
module verification. (CVE-2016-9604)

It was discovered that an integer overflow existed in the trace subsystem
of the Linux kernel. A local privileged attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9754)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IPv4 implementation in the Linux
kernel did not properly handle invalid IP options in some situations. An
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5970)

Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle TCP
packets with the URG flag. A remote attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service. (CVE-2017-6214)

It was discovered that a race condition existed in the AF_PACKET handling
code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial
of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-6346)

It was discovered that the keyring implementation in the Linux kernel did
not properly restrict searches for dead keys. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-6951)

Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the generic SCSI (sg) subsystem in the Linux
kernel contained a stack-based buffer overflow. A local attacker with
access to an sg device could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-7187)

Eric Biggers discovered a memory leak in the keyring implementation in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(memory consumption). (CVE-2017-7472)

It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Broadcom FullMAC
WLAN driver in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-7541)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-generic  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-generic-lpae  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-lowlatency  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-3.13.0-132-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-132.181
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-powerpc-e500        3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       3.13.0.132.141
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.132.141

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3422-1
  CVE-2016-10044, CVE-2016-10200, CVE-2016-7097, CVE-2016-8650,
  CVE-2016-9083, CVE-2016-9084, CVE-2016-9178, CVE-2016-9191,
  CVE-2016-9604, CVE-2016-9754, CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-5970,
  CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2017-6346, CVE-2017-6951, CVE-2017-7187,
  CVE-2017-7472, CVE-2017-7541

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-132.181


