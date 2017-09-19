|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3420-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 19. September 2017, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10663
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000251
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8831
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12762
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3420-2
September 18, 2017
linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty
Details:
USN-3420-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu
14.04 LTS.
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of
the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)
It was discovered that the Flash-Friendly File System (f2fs) implementation
in the Linux kernel did not properly validate superblock metadata. A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-10663)
It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the ioctl handling code
in the ISDN subsystem of the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-12762)
Pengfei Wang discovered that a race condition existed in the NXP SAA7164 TV
Decoder driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-8831)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic-lpae 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-96-lowlatency 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-1
CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-10663, CVE-2017-12762, CVE-2017-8831
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1
|
|