Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============0641588107932826452==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="pgipowfjoefnvv3o"

Content-Disposition: inline





--pgipowfjoefnvv3o

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3420-2

September 18, 2017



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3420-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the Bluetooth stack of

the Linux kernel when handling L2CAP configuration responses. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-1000251)



It was discovered that the Flash-Friendly File System (f2fs) implementation

in the Linux kernel did not properly validate superblock metadata. A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-10663)



It was discovered that a buffer overflow existed in the ioctl handling code

in the ISDN subsystem of the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-12762)



Pengfei Wang discovered that a race condition existed in the NXP SAA7164 TV

Decoder driver for the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-8831)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-96-generic-lpae 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-96-lowlatency 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-96-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.96.80



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3420-1

CVE-2017-1000251, CVE-2017-10663, CVE-2017-12762, CVE-2017-8831



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-96.119~14.04.1





--pgipowfjoefnvv3o

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJZwFk9AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0nLwP/jyFPKgNXDsKUQKvIvzVWjBz

J5EF9c276Coa2oXz6WpaWYokFHuP9aPHPRSnOwe0rEcPfWE3yF1pqR8mKJDS+uQl

VUlXRFtJYzohnMS0gnaEN2l+lgv9mmiuYPiN3lzflor8CaTSs4MSbvtys6tz0XaX

ojLmpeslPhMJDD4had9dPk8Kr07JLc7TrO1M86Ktkw8WN1lflJcdDsIXLtjqNOL+

vT6aUiJZ3Tl2shM3pwjVRy0oCkmdMXMFC0vM81KLUG+wn+gU70tdqJBcxIp3ohvH

F1xBuBjTxg8KihaX2qFhU9vQx7kNmkdQuxQ9VohYk8uo/enFmedo6ABzPb+ghNa8

FfPRrzdOGZ1LEw13HmAloFXUKFIqfDDmDFIYLLScIn3yDqoihARRtn2JnyKjQBYF

OiARUiWiYC8XRr5ZTASP0/Dta0esE9Ik0BEPOI5FGsMLiiSuH4UqhVpKVjgcSBKS

2r0jEodIdwJZgsdz7bxF48uLkJxU2K2+KbBC1mPCIJ1DaPLpeBz2akOT2Fo+Ynd3

E5DxpVR1y/o95yyOfu1HZ9g5VoRkuzg/BEhfkohKNME21S5iwqZIndZR6KZ0IZ1S

st+YsyQ2f46GmA9KQyhYE0bS3RoQ/bSrfMDh/akBa7sNI4q6h3LfYB+NQlU0h/hX

C5hRaw66WoYr6snj4+Gj

=Ce0l

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--pgipowfjoefnvv3o--





--===============0641588107932826452==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

