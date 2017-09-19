Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2525-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Di, 19. September 2017, 16:06
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2525-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1006919 #1012422 #1013862 #1017143 #1020229 
                    #1021256 #1023051 #1024938 #1025013 #1025235 
                    #1026024 #1026722 #1026914 #1027066 #1027101 
                    #1027178 #1027179 #1027406 #1028415 #1028880 
                    #1029212 #1029850 #1030213 #1030573 #1030575 
                    #1030593 #1031003 #1031052 #1031440 #1031481 
                    #1031579 #1031660 #1033287 #1033336 #1034670 
                    #1034838 #1035576 #1037182 #1037183 #1037994 
                    #1038544 #1038564 #1038879 #1038883 #1038981 
                    #1038982 #1039349 #1039354 #1039456 #1039594 
                    #1039882 #1039883 #1039885 #1040069 #1041431 
                    #1042364 #1042863 #1042892 #1044125 #1045416 
                    #1045487 #1046107 #1048232 #1048275 #1049483 
                    #1049603 #1049882 #1050677 #1052311 #1053148 
                    #1053152 #1053760 #1056588 #870618 #948562 
                    #957988 #957990 #963655 #972891 #979681 #983212 
                    #986924 #989896 #999245 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10200 CVE-2016-5243 CVE-2017-1000112
                    CVE-2017-1000363 CVE-2017-1000365 CVE-2017-1000380
                    CVE-2017-10661 CVE-2017-11176 CVE-2017-11473
                    CVE-2017-12762 CVE-2017-14051 CVE-2017-2647
                    CVE-2017-2671 CVE-2017-5669 CVE-2017-5970
                    CVE-2017-5986 CVE-2017-6074 CVE-2017-6214
                    CVE-2017-6348 CVE-2017-6353 CVE-2017-6951
                    CVE-2017-7184 CVE-2017-7187 CVE-2017-7261
                    CVE-2017-7294 CVE-2017-7308 CVE-2017-7482
                    CVE-2017-7487 CVE-2017-7533 CVE-2017-7542
                    CVE-2017-7616 CVE-2017-8831 CVE-2017-8890
                    CVE-2017-8924 CVE-2017-8925 CVE-2017-9074
                    CVE-2017-9075 CVE-2017-9076 CVE-2017-9077
                    CVE-2017-9242
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 40 vulnerabilities and has 44 fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP3 LTSS kernel was updated receive various
   security and bugfixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-5243: The tipc_nl_compat_link_dump function in
     net/tipc/netlink_compat.c in the Linux kernel did not properly copy a
     certain string, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive
     information from kernel stack memory by reading a Netlink message
     (bnc#983212)
   - CVE-2016-10200: Race condition in the L2TPv3 IP Encapsulation feature in
     the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a
     denial of service (use-after-free) by making multiple bind system calls
     without properly ascertaining whether a socket has the SOCK_ZAPPED
     status, related to net/l2tp/l2tp_ip.c and net/l2tp/l2tp_ip6.c
     (bnc#1028415)
   - CVE-2017-2647: The KEYS subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
     dereference and system crash) via vectors involving a NULL value for a
     certain match field, related to the keyring_search_iterator function in
     keyring.c (bsc#1030593).
   - CVE-2017-2671: The ping_unhash function in net/ipv4/ping.c in the Linux
     kernel was  too late in obtaining a certain lock and consequently could
     not ensure that disconnect function calls are safe, which allowed local
     users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging access to the
     protocol value of IPPROTO_ICMP in a socket system call (bnc#1031003)
   - CVE-2017-5669: The do_shmat function in ipc/shm.c in the Linux kernel
     did not restrict the address calculated by a certain rounding operation,
     which allowed local users to map page zero, and consequently bypass a
     protection mechanism that exists for the mmap system call, by making
     crafted shmget and shmat system calls in a privileged context
     (bnc#1026914)
   - CVE-2017-5970: The ipv4_pktinfo_prepare function in
     net/ipv4/ip_sockglue.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to cause a
     denial of service (system crash) via (1) an application that made
     crafted system calls or possibly (2) IPv4 traffic with invalid IP
     options (bsc#1024938)
   - CVE-2017-5986: Race condition in the sctp_wait_for_sndbuf function in
     net/sctp/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (assertion failure and panic) via a multithreaded
     application that peels off an association in a certain buffer-full state
     (bsc#1025235)
   - CVE-2017-6074: The dccp_rcv_state_process function in net/dccp/input.c
     in the Linux kernel mishandled DCCP_PKT_REQUEST packet data structures
     in the LISTEN state, which allowed local users to obtain root privileges
     or cause a denial of service (double free) via an application that made
     an IPV6_RECVPKTINFO setsockopt system call (bnc#1026024)
   - CVE-2017-6214: The tcp_splice_read function in net/ipv4/tcp.c in the
     Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service
     (infinite loop and soft lockup) via vectors involving a TCP packet with
     the URG flag (bnc#1026722)
   - CVE-2017-6348: The hashbin_delete function in net/irda/irqueue.c in the
     Linux kernel improperly managed lock dropping, which allowed local users
     to cause a denial of service (deadlock) via crafted operations on IrDA
     devices (bnc#1027178)
   - CVE-2017-6353: net/sctp/socket.c in the Linux kernel did not properly
     restrict association peel-off operations during certain wait states,
     which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (invalid unlock
     and double free) via a multithreaded application. NOTE: this
     vulnerability exists because of an incorrect fix for CVE-2017-5986
     (bnc#1027066)
   - CVE-2017-6951: The keyring_search_aux function in
     security/keys/keyring.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause
     a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and OOPS) via a
     request_key system call for the "dead" type (bsc#1029850).
   - CVE-2017-7184: The xfrm_replay_verify_len function in
     net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel did not validate certain size
     data after an XFRM_MSG_NEWAE update, which allowed local users to obtain
     root privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based out-of-bounds
     access) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bsc#1030573)
   - CVE-2017-7187: The sg_ioctl function in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux
     kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack-based
     buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a large
     command size in an SG_NEXT_CMD_LEN ioctl call, leading to out-of-bounds
     write access in the sg_write function (bnc#1030213)
   - CVE-2017-7261: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in
     drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not
     check for a zero value of certain levels data, which allowed local users
     to cause a denial of service (ZERO_SIZE_PTR dereference, and GPF and
     possibly panic) via a crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device
     (bnc#1031052)
   - CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in
     drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not
     validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to
     trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial
     of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a
     crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bnc#1031440)
   - CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in
     the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,
     which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (overflow) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted system calls
     (bnc#1031579)
   - CVE-2017-7482: Several missing length checks ticket decode allowing for
     information leak or potentially code execution (bsc#1046107).
   - CVE-2017-7487: The ipxitf_ioctl function in net/ipx/af_ipx.c in the
     Linux kernel mishandled reference counts, which allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a failed SIOCGIFADDR ioctl call for an IPX interface
     (bsc#1038879).
   - CVE-2017-7533: Race condition in the fsnotify implementation in the
     Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
     service (memory corruption) via a crafted application that leverages
     simultaneous execution of the inotify_handle_event and vfs_rename
     functions (bnc#1049483 1050677 ).
   - CVE-2017-7542: The ip6_find_1stfragopt function in
     net/ipv6/output_core.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause
     a denial of service (integer overflow and infinite loop) by leveraging
     the ability to open a raw socket (bnc#1049882).
   - CVE-2017-7616: Incorrect error handling in the set_mempolicy and mbind
     compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to obtain sensitive information from uninitialized stack data by
     triggering failure of a certain bitmap operation (bsc#1033336)
   - CVE-2017-8831: The saa7164_bus_get function in
     drivers/media/pci/saa7164/saa7164-bus.c in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds array access) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact by changing a certain
     sequence-number value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability. This
 requires
     a malicious PCI Card. (bnc#1037994).
   - CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in
     net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to
     cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bsc#1038544).
   - CVE-2017-8924: The edge_bulk_in_callback function in
     drivers/usb/serial/io_ti.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     obtain sensitive information (in the dmesg ringbuffer and syslog) from
     uninitialized kernel memory by using a crafted USB device (posing as an
     io_ti USB serial device) to trigger an integer underflow (bnc#1037182).
   - CVE-2017-8925: The omninet_open function in drivers/usb/serial/omninet.c
     in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (tty exhaustion) by leveraging reference count mishandling (bnc#1038981).
   - CVE-2017-9074: The IPv6 fragmentation implementation in the Linux kernel
     did not consider that the nexthdr field may be associated with an
     invalid option, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds read and BUG) or possibly have unspecified other impact
     via crafted socket and send system calls (bnc#1039882).
   - CVE-2017-9075: The sctp_v6_create_accept_sk function in net/sctp/ipv6.c
     in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via
     crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bsc#1039883).
   - CVE-2017-9076: The dccp_v6_request_recv_sock function in net/dccp/ipv6.c
     in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via
     crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1039885).
   - CVE-2017-9077: The tcp_v6_syn_recv_sock function in net/ipv6/tcp_ipv6.c
     in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via
     crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bsc#1040069).
   - CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c
     in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an
     skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bnc#1041431).
   - CVE-2017-10661: Race condition in fs/timerfd.c in the Linux kernel
     allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service
     (list corruption or use-after-free) via simultaneous file-descriptor
     operations that leverage improper might_cancel queueing (bnc#1053152).
   - CVE-2017-11176: The mq_notify function in the Linux kernel did not set
     the sock pointer to NULL upon entry into the retry logic. During a
     user-space close of a Netlink socket, it allowed attackers to cause a
     denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact (bnc#1048275).
   - CVE-2017-11473: Buffer overflow in the mp_override_legacy_irq() function
     in arch/x86/kernel/acpi/boot.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     to gain privileges via a crafted ACPI table (bnc#1049603).
   - CVE-2017-12762: In /drivers/isdn/i4l/isdn_net.c: A user-controlled
     buffer is copied into a local buffer of constant size using strcpy
     without a length check which can cause a buffer overflow. (bnc#1053148).
   - CVE-2017-14051: An integer overflow in the
     qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function in
     drivers/scsi/qla2xxx/qla_attr.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash) by
     leveraging root access (bnc#1056588).
   - CVE-2017-1000112: Fixed a race condition in net-packet code that could
     have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access.
     (bsc#1052311).
   - CVE-2017-1000363: Linux drivers/char/lp.c Out-of-Bounds Write. Due to a
     missing bounds check, and the fact that parport_ptr integer is static, a
     'secure boot' kernel command line adversary  could have overflowed
 the
     parport_nr array in the following code (bnc#1039456).
   - CVE-2017-1000365: The Linux Kernel imposes a size restriction on the
     arguments and environmental strings passed through
     RLIMIT_STACK/RLIM_INFINITY (1/4 of the size), but did not take the
     argument and environment pointers into account, which allowed attackers
     to bypass this limitation (bnc#1039354).
   - CVE-2017-1000380: sound/core/timer.c in the Linux kernel was vulnerable
     to a data race in the ALSA /dev/snd/timer driver resulting in local
     users being able to read information belonging to other users, i.e.,
     uninitialized memory contents may be disclosed when a read and an ioctl
     happen at the same time (bnc#1044125).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - acpi: Disable APEI error injection if securelevel is set (bsc#972891,
     bsc#1023051).
   - blkback/blktap: do not leak stack data via response ring (bsc#1042863
     XSA-216).
   - btrfs: cleanup code of btrfs_balance_delayed_items() (bsc#1034838).
   - btrfs: do not run delayed nodes again after all nodes flush
     (bsc#1034838).
   - btrfs: remove btrfs_end_transaction_dmeta() (bsc#1034838).
   - btrfs: remove residual code in delayed inode async helper (bsc#1034838).
   - btrfs: use flags instead of the bool variants in delayed node
     (bsc#1034838).
   - cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name, alternate fix
     (bsc#963655, bsc#979681, bsc#1027406).
   - dentry name snapshots (bsc#1049483).
   - firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.80
     (bsc#1012422).
   - firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.82
     (bsc#1012422).
   - Fix vmalloc_fault oops during lazy MMU updates (bsc#948562) (bsc#948562).
   - hv: do not lose pending heartbeat vmbus packets (bnc#1006919,
     bnc#1053760).
   - jbd: do not wait (forever) for stale tid caused by wraparound
     (bsc#1020229).
   - jbd: Fix oops in journal_remove_journal_head() (bsc#1017143).
   - kernel-binary.spec: Propagate MAKE_ARGS to %build (bsc#1012422)
   - keys: Disallow keyrings beginning with '.' to be joined as session
     keyrings (bnc#1035576).
   - nfs: Avoid getting confused by confused server (bsc#1045416).
   - nfsd4: minor NFSv2/v3 write decoding cleanup (bsc#1034670).
   - nfsd: check for oversized NFSv2/v3 arguments (bsc#1034670).
   - nfsd: do not risk using duplicate owner/file/delegation ids
     (bsc#1029212).
   - nfsd: stricter decoding of write-like NFSv2/v3 ops (bsc#1034670).
   - nfs: Make nfs_readdir revalidate less often (bsc#1048232).
   - pciback: check PF instead of VF for PCI_COMMAND_MEMORY (bsc#957990).
   - pciback: only check PF if actually dealing with a VF (bsc#999245).
   - pciback: Save the number of MSI-X entries to be copied later
     (bsc#957988).
   - Remove superfluous make flags (bsc#1012422)
   - Return short read or 0 at end of a raw device, not EIO (bsc#1039594).
   - Revert "fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655,
     bsc#979681)
   - scsi: lpfc: avoid double free of resource identifiers (bsc#989896).
   - scsi: virtio_scsi: fix memory leak on full queue condition (bsc#1028880).
   - sunrpc: Clean up the slot table allocation (bsc#1013862).
   - sunrpc: Initalise the struct xprt upon allocation (bsc#1013862).
   - usb: serial: kl5kusb105: fix line-state error handling (bsc#1021256).
   - usb: wusbcore: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1045487).
   - Use make --output-sync feature when available (bsc#1012422).
   - Use PF_LESS_THROTTLE in loop device thread (bsc#1027101).
   - xen/PCI-MSI: fix sysfs teardown in DomU (bsc#986924).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-kernel-source-13284=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA:

      zypper in -t patch slexsp3-kernel-source-13284=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-kernel-source-13284=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-kernel-source-13284=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-default-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-source-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-syms-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):

      kernel-bigsmp-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-bigsmp-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-bigsmp-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):

      kernel-pae-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 x86_64):

      kernel-xen-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (x86_64):

      kernel-bigsmp-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586):

      kernel-pae-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      kernel-default-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-default-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-ec2-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-pae-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-source-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-syms-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (x86_64):

      kernel-bigsmp-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-bigsmp-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586):

      kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1
      kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1


