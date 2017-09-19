Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2525-1

Rating: important

References: #1006919 #1012422 #1013862 #1017143 #1020229

#1021256 #1023051 #1024938 #1025013 #1025235

#1026024 #1026722 #1026914 #1027066 #1027101

#1027178 #1027179 #1027406 #1028415 #1028880

#1029212 #1029850 #1030213 #1030573 #1030575

#1030593 #1031003 #1031052 #1031440 #1031481

#1031579 #1031660 #1033287 #1033336 #1034670

#1034838 #1035576 #1037182 #1037183 #1037994

#1038544 #1038564 #1038879 #1038883 #1038981

#1038982 #1039349 #1039354 #1039456 #1039594

#1039882 #1039883 #1039885 #1040069 #1041431

#1042364 #1042863 #1042892 #1044125 #1045416

#1045487 #1046107 #1048232 #1048275 #1049483

#1049603 #1049882 #1050677 #1052311 #1053148

#1053152 #1053760 #1056588 #870618 #948562

#957988 #957990 #963655 #972891 #979681 #983212

#986924 #989896 #999245

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10200 CVE-2016-5243 CVE-2017-1000112

CVE-2017-1000363 CVE-2017-1000365 CVE-2017-1000380

CVE-2017-10661 CVE-2017-11176 CVE-2017-11473

CVE-2017-12762 CVE-2017-14051 CVE-2017-2647

CVE-2017-2671 CVE-2017-5669 CVE-2017-5970

CVE-2017-5986 CVE-2017-6074 CVE-2017-6214

CVE-2017-6348 CVE-2017-6353 CVE-2017-6951

CVE-2017-7184 CVE-2017-7187 CVE-2017-7261

CVE-2017-7294 CVE-2017-7308 CVE-2017-7482

CVE-2017-7487 CVE-2017-7533 CVE-2017-7542

CVE-2017-7616 CVE-2017-8831 CVE-2017-8890

CVE-2017-8924 CVE-2017-8925 CVE-2017-9074

CVE-2017-9075 CVE-2017-9076 CVE-2017-9077

CVE-2017-9242

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that solves 40 vulnerabilities and has 44 fixes

is now available.



Description:





The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP3 LTSS kernel was updated receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-5243: The tipc_nl_compat_link_dump function in

net/tipc/netlink_compat.c in the Linux kernel did not properly copy a

certain string, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive

information from kernel stack memory by reading a Netlink message

(bnc#983212)

- CVE-2016-10200: Race condition in the L2TPv3 IP Encapsulation feature in

the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) by making multiple bind system calls

without properly ascertaining whether a socket has the SOCK_ZAPPED

status, related to net/l2tp/l2tp_ip.c and net/l2tp/l2tp_ip6.c

(bnc#1028415)

- CVE-2017-2647: The KEYS subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and system crash) via vectors involving a NULL value for a

certain match field, related to the keyring_search_iterator function in

keyring.c (bsc#1030593).

- CVE-2017-2671: The ping_unhash function in net/ipv4/ping.c in the Linux

kernel was too late in obtaining a certain lock and consequently could

not ensure that disconnect function calls are safe, which allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging access to the

protocol value of IPPROTO_ICMP in a socket system call (bnc#1031003)

- CVE-2017-5669: The do_shmat function in ipc/shm.c in the Linux kernel

did not restrict the address calculated by a certain rounding operation,

which allowed local users to map page zero, and consequently bypass a

protection mechanism that exists for the mmap system call, by making

crafted shmget and shmat system calls in a privileged context

(bnc#1026914)

- CVE-2017-5970: The ipv4_pktinfo_prepare function in

net/ipv4/ip_sockglue.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to cause a

denial of service (system crash) via (1) an application that made

crafted system calls or possibly (2) IPv4 traffic with invalid IP

options (bsc#1024938)

- CVE-2017-5986: Race condition in the sctp_wait_for_sndbuf function in

net/sctp/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (assertion failure and panic) via a multithreaded

application that peels off an association in a certain buffer-full state

(bsc#1025235)

- CVE-2017-6074: The dccp_rcv_state_process function in net/dccp/input.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled DCCP_PKT_REQUEST packet data structures

in the LISTEN state, which allowed local users to obtain root privileges

or cause a denial of service (double free) via an application that made

an IPV6_RECVPKTINFO setsockopt system call (bnc#1026024)

- CVE-2017-6214: The tcp_splice_read function in net/ipv4/tcp.c in the

Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and soft lockup) via vectors involving a TCP packet with

the URG flag (bnc#1026722)

- CVE-2017-6348: The hashbin_delete function in net/irda/irqueue.c in the

Linux kernel improperly managed lock dropping, which allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (deadlock) via crafted operations on IrDA

devices (bnc#1027178)

- CVE-2017-6353: net/sctp/socket.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

restrict association peel-off operations during certain wait states,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (invalid unlock

and double free) via a multithreaded application. NOTE: this

vulnerability exists because of an incorrect fix for CVE-2017-5986

(bnc#1027066)

- CVE-2017-6951: The keyring_search_aux function in

security/keys/keyring.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and OOPS) via a

request_key system call for the "dead" type (bsc#1029850).

- CVE-2017-7184: The xfrm_replay_verify_len function in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel did not validate certain size

data after an XFRM_MSG_NEWAE update, which allowed local users to obtain

root privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based out-of-bounds

access) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bsc#1030573)

- CVE-2017-7187: The sg_ioctl function in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack-based

buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a large

command size in an SG_NEXT_CMD_LEN ioctl call, leading to out-of-bounds

write access in the sg_write function (bnc#1030213)

- CVE-2017-7261: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

check for a zero value of certain levels data, which allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (ZERO_SIZE_PTR dereference, and GPF and

possibly panic) via a crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device

(bnc#1031052)

- CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to

trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial

of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a

crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bnc#1031440)

- CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in

the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (overflow) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted system calls

(bnc#1031579)

- CVE-2017-7482: Several missing length checks ticket decode allowing for

information leak or potentially code execution (bsc#1046107).

- CVE-2017-7487: The ipxitf_ioctl function in net/ipx/af_ipx.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled reference counts, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a failed SIOCGIFADDR ioctl call for an IPX interface

(bsc#1038879).

- CVE-2017-7533: Race condition in the fsnotify implementation in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) via a crafted application that leverages

simultaneous execution of the inotify_handle_event and vfs_rename

functions (bnc#1049483 1050677 ).

- CVE-2017-7542: The ip6_find_1stfragopt function in

net/ipv6/output_core.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (integer overflow and infinite loop) by leveraging

the ability to open a raw socket (bnc#1049882).

- CVE-2017-7616: Incorrect error handling in the set_mempolicy and mbind

compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to obtain sensitive information from uninitialized stack data by

triggering failure of a certain bitmap operation (bsc#1033336)

- CVE-2017-8831: The saa7164_bus_get function in

drivers/media/pci/saa7164/saa7164-bus.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds array access) or

possibly have unspecified other impact by changing a certain

sequence-number value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability. This

requires

a malicious PCI Card. (bnc#1037994).

- CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in

net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to

cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bsc#1038544).

- CVE-2017-8924: The edge_bulk_in_callback function in

drivers/usb/serial/io_ti.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information (in the dmesg ringbuffer and syslog) from

uninitialized kernel memory by using a crafted USB device (posing as an

io_ti USB serial device) to trigger an integer underflow (bnc#1037182).

- CVE-2017-8925: The omninet_open function in drivers/usb/serial/omninet.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(tty exhaustion) by leveraging reference count mishandling (bnc#1038981).

- CVE-2017-9074: The IPv6 fragmentation implementation in the Linux kernel

did not consider that the nexthdr field may be associated with an

invalid option, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and BUG) or possibly have unspecified other impact

via crafted socket and send system calls (bnc#1039882).

- CVE-2017-9075: The sctp_v6_create_accept_sk function in net/sctp/ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bsc#1039883).

- CVE-2017-9076: The dccp_v6_request_recv_sock function in net/dccp/ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1039885).

- CVE-2017-9077: The tcp_v6_syn_recv_sock function in net/ipv6/tcp_ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bsc#1040069).

- CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c

in the Linux kernel was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an

skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bnc#1041431).

- CVE-2017-10661: Race condition in fs/timerfd.c in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(list corruption or use-after-free) via simultaneous file-descriptor

operations that leverage improper might_cancel queueing (bnc#1053152).

- CVE-2017-11176: The mq_notify function in the Linux kernel did not set

the sock pointer to NULL upon entry into the retry logic. During a

user-space close of a Netlink socket, it allowed attackers to cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified other

impact (bnc#1048275).

- CVE-2017-11473: Buffer overflow in the mp_override_legacy_irq() function

in arch/x86/kernel/acpi/boot.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to gain privileges via a crafted ACPI table (bnc#1049603).

- CVE-2017-12762: In /drivers/isdn/i4l/isdn_net.c: A user-controlled

buffer is copied into a local buffer of constant size using strcpy

without a length check which can cause a buffer overflow. (bnc#1053148).

- CVE-2017-14051: An integer overflow in the

qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function in

drivers/scsi/qla2xxx/qla_attr.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash) by

leveraging root access (bnc#1056588).

- CVE-2017-1000112: Fixed a race condition in net-packet code that could

have been exploited by unprivileged users to gain root access.

(bsc#1052311).

- CVE-2017-1000363: Linux drivers/char/lp.c Out-of-Bounds Write. Due to a

missing bounds check, and the fact that parport_ptr integer is static, a

'secure boot' kernel command line adversary could have overflowed

the

parport_nr array in the following code (bnc#1039456).

- CVE-2017-1000365: The Linux Kernel imposes a size restriction on the

arguments and environmental strings passed through

RLIMIT_STACK/RLIM_INFINITY (1/4 of the size), but did not take the

argument and environment pointers into account, which allowed attackers

to bypass this limitation (bnc#1039354).

- CVE-2017-1000380: sound/core/timer.c in the Linux kernel was vulnerable

to a data race in the ALSA /dev/snd/timer driver resulting in local

users being able to read information belonging to other users, i.e.,

uninitialized memory contents may be disclosed when a read and an ioctl

happen at the same time (bnc#1044125).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpi: Disable APEI error injection if securelevel is set (bsc#972891,

bsc#1023051).

- blkback/blktap: do not leak stack data via response ring (bsc#1042863

XSA-216).

- btrfs: cleanup code of btrfs_balance_delayed_items() (bsc#1034838).

- btrfs: do not run delayed nodes again after all nodes flush

(bsc#1034838).

- btrfs: remove btrfs_end_transaction_dmeta() (bsc#1034838).

- btrfs: remove residual code in delayed inode async helper (bsc#1034838).

- btrfs: use flags instead of the bool variants in delayed node

(bsc#1034838).

- cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name, alternate fix

(bsc#963655, bsc#979681, bsc#1027406).

- dentry name snapshots (bsc#1049483).

- firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.80

(bsc#1012422).

- firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.82

(bsc#1012422).

- Fix vmalloc_fault oops during lazy MMU updates (bsc#948562) (bsc#948562).

- hv: do not lose pending heartbeat vmbus packets (bnc#1006919,

bnc#1053760).

- jbd: do not wait (forever) for stale tid caused by wraparound

(bsc#1020229).

- jbd: Fix oops in journal_remove_journal_head() (bsc#1017143).

- kernel-binary.spec: Propagate MAKE_ARGS to %build (bsc#1012422)

- keys: Disallow keyrings beginning with '.' to be joined as session

keyrings (bnc#1035576).

- nfs: Avoid getting confused by confused server (bsc#1045416).

- nfsd4: minor NFSv2/v3 write decoding cleanup (bsc#1034670).

- nfsd: check for oversized NFSv2/v3 arguments (bsc#1034670).

- nfsd: do not risk using duplicate owner/file/delegation ids

(bsc#1029212).

- nfsd: stricter decoding of write-like NFSv2/v3 ops (bsc#1034670).

- nfs: Make nfs_readdir revalidate less often (bsc#1048232).

- pciback: check PF instead of VF for PCI_COMMAND_MEMORY (bsc#957990).

- pciback: only check PF if actually dealing with a VF (bsc#999245).

- pciback: Save the number of MSI-X entries to be copied later

(bsc#957988).

- Remove superfluous make flags (bsc#1012422)

- Return short read or 0 at end of a raw device, not EIO (bsc#1039594).

- Revert "fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681)

- scsi: lpfc: avoid double free of resource identifiers (bsc#989896).

- scsi: virtio_scsi: fix memory leak on full queue condition (bsc#1028880).

- sunrpc: Clean up the slot table allocation (bsc#1013862).

- sunrpc: Initalise the struct xprt upon allocation (bsc#1013862).

- usb: serial: kl5kusb105: fix line-state error handling (bsc#1021256).

- usb: wusbcore: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1045487).

- Use make --output-sync feature when available (bsc#1012422).

- Use PF_LESS_THROTTLE in loop device thread (bsc#1027101).

- xen/PCI-MSI: fix sysfs teardown in DomU (bsc#986924).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-kernel-source-13284=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA:



zypper in -t patch slexsp3-kernel-source-13284=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-kernel-source-13284=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-kernel-source-13284=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-default-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-source-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-syms-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



kernel-ec2-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):



kernel-bigsmp-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-bigsmp-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-bigsmp-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x):



kernel-default-man-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):



kernel-pae-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 x86_64):



kernel-xen-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (x86_64):



kernel-bigsmp-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586):



kernel-pae-extra-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



kernel-default-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-default-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-ec2-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-pae-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-source-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-syms-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):



kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (x86_64):



kernel-bigsmp-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-bigsmp-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586):



kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1

kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-0.47.106.5.1





