Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2770-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2770

Issue date: 2017-09-19

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7533

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3

Extended Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.3) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.3) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x,

x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.3) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the Linux kernel, present since v3.14-rc1

through v4.12. The race happens between threads of inotify_handle_event()

and vfs_rename() while running the rename operation against the same file.

As a result of the race the next slab data or the slab's free list pointer

can be corrupted with attacker-controlled data, which may lead to the

privilege escalation. (CVE-2017-7533, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Leilei Lin (Alibaba Group), Fan Wu (The

University of Hong Kong), and Shixiong Zhao (The University of Hong Kong)

for reporting this issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, the sha1-avx2 optimized hashing, which is used on processors

supporting avx2, under certain conditions miscalculated an offset.

Consequently, a kernel crash occasionally occurred on the NFS clients or

servers using the krb5 security. With this update, the optimized hashing

path for sha1-avx2 has been disabled, and the NFS clients and servers with

krb5 security no longer experience the miscalculation and subsequent crash.

(BZ#1446230)



* When virt boundary limit was set, lots of small bios could not be merged

even though they were contiguous physically. In some workload, such as

mkfs.ntfs, system performance could be ten times degraded. The proposed

patch fixes the bug by allowing to merge these small bios, which improves

performance of mkfs.ntfs on devices significantly. (BZ#1472674)



* When executing the mkfs.btrfs command to create a btrfs file system over

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), kernel panic was previously triggered.

The underlying code has been patched to fix this regression, and btrfs is

now created successfully in the described scenario. (BZ#1472675)



* As a side effect of BZ#147263, the system previously crashed when

creating a container device. The provided patch transforms the

resched_task() function into resched_curr(), and the chance of kernel crash

is thus reduced in the aforementioned situation. (BZ#1473742)



* Due to incorrectly used memory in VXLAN driver (a use-after-free bug and

list corruption), the kernel could previously panic under some

circumstances while bringing the VXLAN interfaces down. The provided patch

fixes the memory corruptions, and the panic no longer occurs in this

situation. (BZ#1474263)



* A race condition could cause the in-flight asynchronous buffers count

(bt_io_count) to become negative. This caused the umount operation to hang

in the xfs_wait_buftarg() function. The provided patch fixes the buffer I/O

accounting release race, and XFS umount no longer hangs. (BZ#1478253)



* Kernel version 3.10.0-498.el7 separated CPU and TSC frequency and

introduced the x86_platform.calibrate_cpu function pointer which points by

default to the native_calibrate_cpu() function. As a consequence, time

synchronization bugs appeared on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 ESXi guest

causing a time offset shortly after boot. An upstream patch has been

applied, which sets x86_platform.calibrate_cpu pointer on ESXi guests to

the proper function, thus fixing this bug. (BZ#1479245)



* A system having more than 128 CPUs could previously experience a crash

during shutdown after the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI)

service was stopped. The provided patch fixes a race condition in the IPMI

smi_timeout() function, allowing the system to shut down as expected.

(BZ#1479760)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1468283 - CVE-2017-7533 kernel: a race between inotify_handle_event() and

sys_rename()



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.3):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.3):



ppc64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.32.2.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7533

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

