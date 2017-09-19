Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gtatool

|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-8f27031c8f
2017-09-19 02:41:35.415951
Name : gtatool
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.2.0
Release : 6.fc26
URL : http://gta.nongnu.org/gtatool.html
Summary : Commandline tool to manipulate GTAs
Description :
Gtatool is a command line tool to manipulate GTAs.
It provides a set of commands that manipulate GTAs on various levels:
array element components, array dimensions, whole arrays, and streams of
arrays.
For example, you can add components to array elements, merge separate arrays
into combined arrays in different ways, apply global transformations to array
data, reorder the array data, and much more.
Additionally, gtatool can import from and export to many other file formats,
see
the sub-packages!
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
References:
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gtatool' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
