Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in imageinfo

Name : imageinfo Product : Fedora 26 Version : 0.05 Release : 27.fc26 URL : http://www.wohlberg.net/public/software/photo/imageinfo/ Summary : Extract attributes of digital images Description : ImageInfo computes and displays selected image attributes. It is similar in function to the ImageMagick "identify" utility, but provides a few additional attributes (such as details of embedded ICC profiles), and allows command line selection of the attributes to be computed, avoiding unnecessary computation and and allowing easier parsing of results when this utility is called from a script.
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version 6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent packages are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: