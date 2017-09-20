Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in inkscape

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-8f27031c8f

2017-09-19 02:41:35.415951

Name : inkscape

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.92.1

Release : 4.20170510bzr15686.fc26.1

URL : http://inkscape.sourceforge.net/

Summary : Vector-based drawing program using SVG

Description :

Inkscape is a vector graphics editor, with capabilities similar to

Illustrator, CorelDraw, or Xara X, using the W3C standard Scalable Vector

Graphics (SVG) file format. It is therefore a very useful tool for web

designers and as an interchange format for desktop publishing.



Inkscape supports many advanced SVG features (markers, clones, alpha

blending, etc.) and great care is taken in designing a streamlined

interface. It is very easy to edit nodes, perform complex path operations,

trace bitmaps and much more.



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

[ 1 ] Bug #1471837 - CVE-2017-11352 ImageMagick: Improper EOF handling in

coders/rle.c can trigger crash (Incomplete fix for CVE-2017-9144) [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471837

[ 2 ] Bug #1471122 - CVE-2017-10995 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds heap read in

mng_get_long function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471122

[ 3 ] Bug #1470670 - CVE-2017-11170 ImageMagick: Memory leak in ReadTGAImage

function when processing TGA or VST file [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1470670

[ 4 ] Bug #1465064 - CVE-2017-7941 CVE-2017-7942 CVE-2017-7943 CVE-2017-8352

ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1465064

[ 5 ] Bug #1455602 - CVE-2017-9141 CVE-2017-9142 CVE-2017-9143 CVE-2017-9144

ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1455602

[ 6 ] Bug #1453125 - CVE-2017-9098 ImageMagick: use of uninitialized memory

in RLE decoder [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1453125

[ 7 ] Bug #1413898 - CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9559 ImageMagick: various flaws

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413898

[ 8 ] Bug #1408404 - CVE-2016-8707 ImageMagick: OOB write in convert utility

when deflating TIFF files [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408404

[ 9 ] Bug #1483575 - CVE-2017-12587 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in

ReadPWPImage function in coders\pwp.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483575

[ 10 ] Bug #1299275 - ImageMagick-7.0.6-9 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1299275

[ 11 ] Bug #1483132 - CVE-2017-12433 CVE-2017-12434 CVE-2017-12435

ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483132

[ 12 ] Bug #1483117 - CVE-2017-12640 CVE-2017-12641 CVE-2017-12642

CVE-2017-12643 CVE-2017-12644 CVE-2017-12654 CVE-2017-12662 CVE-2017-12663 CVE-2017-12664 CVE-2017-12665 CVE-2017-12666 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483117

[ 13 ] Bug #1482655 - CVE-2017-12427 CVE-2017-12428 CVE-2017-12429

CVE-2017-12430 CVE-2017-12432 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482655

[ 14 ] Bug #1482626 - CVE-2017-12418 ImageMagick: Memory leaks in the

parse8BIMW and format8BIM functions in coders/meta.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482626

[ 15 ] Bug #1350462 - CVE-2016-5841 CVE-2016-5842 imagemagick: various flaws

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1350462

[ 16 ] Bug #1361494 - CVE-2016-6491 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds read in

CopyMagickMemory [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361494

[ 17 ] Bug #1378790 - CVE-2014-9907 CVE-2015-8957 CVE-2015-8958 CVE-2015-8959

CVE-2016-6823 CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7513 CVE-2016-7514 CVE-2016-7515 CVE-2016-7516 CVE-2016-7517 CVE-2016-7518 CVE-2016-7519 CVE-2016-7520 CVE-2016-7521 ... ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378790

[ 18 ] Bug #1361578 - CVE-2016-5010 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds read when

processing crafted tiff file [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361578

[ 19 ] Bug #1477566 - CVE-2017-12140 ImageMagick: integer signedness error in

ReadDCMImage function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477566

[ 20 ] Bug #1477070 - CVE-2017-11724 CVE-2017-11750 CVE-2017-11751

CVE-2017-11752 CVE-2017-11753 CVE-2017-11754 CVE-2017-11755 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477070

[ 21 ] Bug #1475486 - CVE-2017-11644 ImageMagick: Memory-Leak in

ReadMATImage() coders/mat.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475486

[ 22 ] Bug #1475471 - CVE-2017-11639 ImageMagick: heap-based buffer over-read

in the WriteCIPImage() function in coders/cip.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475471

[ 23 ] Bug #1475464 - CVE-2017-11640 ImageMagick: NULL pointer dereference in

WritePTIFImage() in coders/tiff.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475464

[ 24 ] Bug #1474846 - CVE-2017-11523 ImageMagick: Endless loop in

ReadTXTImage function in coders/txt.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1474846

[ 25 ] Bug #1474420 - CVE-2017-11446 CVE-2017-11478 ImageMagick: various

flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1474420

[ 26 ] Bug #1473848 - CVE-2017-11360 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in

ReadRLEImage function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473848

[ 27 ] Bug #1473825 - CVE-2017-11188 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in

ReadDPXImage function in coders\dpx.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473825

[ 28 ] Bug #1473802 - CVE-2017-11448 ImageMagick: Info leak from from

uninitialized memory in ReadJPEGImage function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473802

[ 29 ] Bug #1473799 - CVE-2017-11447 ImageMagick: Memory leak in

ReadSCREENSHOTImage function in coders/screenshot.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473799

[ 30 ] Bug #1473797 - CVE-2017-11449 ImageMagick: coders/mpc.c don't

validade blob sizes of stdin image input [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473797

[ 31 ] Bug #1473775 - CVE-2017-11450 ImageMagick: Too short JPEG data causes

denial of service in coders/jpeg.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473775

[ 32 ] Bug #1473758 - CVE-2017-11141 ImageMagick: Memory exhaustion in

ReadMATImage function in coders\mat.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473758

[ 33 ] Bug #1473719 - CVE-2017-10928 ImageMagick: heap-based buffer over-read

in the GetNextToken function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473719

[ 34 ] Bug #1410515 - ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410515

[ 35 ] Bug #1479313 - synfigstudio doesn't start

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1479313

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade inkscape' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

