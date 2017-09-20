|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in k3d
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in k3d
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-8f27031c8f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 00:29
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-8f27031c8f
2017-09-19 02:41:35.415951
Name : k3d
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.8.0.6
Release : 8.fc26
URL : http://www.k-3d.org/
Summary : A 3D Modeling, Animation and Rendering System
Description :
K-3D is a complete 3D modeling, animation and rendering system. K-3D
features a robust, object oriented plugin architecture, designed to
scale to the needs of professional artists. It is designed from the
ground up to generate motion picture quality animation using RenderMan
compliant render engines.
Update Information:
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent
packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1471837 - CVE-2017-11352 ImageMagick: Improper EOF handling in
coders/rle.c can trigger crash (Incomplete fix for CVE-2017-9144) [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471837
[ 2 ] Bug #1471122 - CVE-2017-10995 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds heap read in
mng_get_long function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471122
[ 3 ] Bug #1470670 - CVE-2017-11170 ImageMagick: Memory leak in ReadTGAImage
function when processing TGA or VST file [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1470670
[ 4 ] Bug #1465064 - CVE-2017-7941 CVE-2017-7942 CVE-2017-7943 CVE-2017-8352
ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1465064
[ 5 ] Bug #1455602 - CVE-2017-9141 CVE-2017-9142 CVE-2017-9143 CVE-2017-9144
ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1455602
[ 6 ] Bug #1453125 - CVE-2017-9098 ImageMagick: use of uninitialized memory
in RLE decoder [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1453125
[ 7 ] Bug #1413898 - CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9559 ImageMagick: various flaws
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413898
[ 8 ] Bug #1408404 - CVE-2016-8707 ImageMagick: OOB write in convert utility
when deflating TIFF files [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408404
[ 9 ] Bug #1483575 - CVE-2017-12587 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in
ReadPWPImage function in coders\pwp.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483575
[ 10 ] Bug #1299275 - ImageMagick-7.0.6-9 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1299275
[ 11 ] Bug #1483132 - CVE-2017-12433 CVE-2017-12434 CVE-2017-12435
ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483132
[ 12 ] Bug #1483117 - CVE-2017-12640 CVE-2017-12641 CVE-2017-12642
CVE-2017-12643 CVE-2017-12644 CVE-2017-12654 CVE-2017-12662 CVE-2017-12663 CVE-2017-12664 CVE-2017-12665 CVE-2017-12666 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483117
[ 13 ] Bug #1482655 - CVE-2017-12427 CVE-2017-12428 CVE-2017-12429
CVE-2017-12430 CVE-2017-12432 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482655
[ 14 ] Bug #1482626 - CVE-2017-12418 ImageMagick: Memory leaks in the
parse8BIMW and format8BIM functions in coders/meta.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482626
[ 15 ] Bug #1350462 - CVE-2016-5841 CVE-2016-5842 imagemagick: various flaws
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1350462
[ 16 ] Bug #1361494 - CVE-2016-6491 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds read in
CopyMagickMemory [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361494
[ 17 ] Bug #1378790 - CVE-2014-9907 CVE-2015-8957 CVE-2015-8958 CVE-2015-8959
CVE-2016-6823 CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7513 CVE-2016-7514 CVE-2016-7515 CVE-2016-7516 CVE-2016-7517 CVE-2016-7518 CVE-2016-7519 CVE-2016-7520 CVE-2016-7521 ... ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378790
[ 18 ] Bug #1361578 - CVE-2016-5010 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds read when
processing crafted tiff file [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361578
[ 19 ] Bug #1477566 - CVE-2017-12140 ImageMagick: integer signedness error in
ReadDCMImage function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477566
[ 20 ] Bug #1477070 - CVE-2017-11724 CVE-2017-11750 CVE-2017-11751
CVE-2017-11752 CVE-2017-11753 CVE-2017-11754 CVE-2017-11755 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477070
[ 21 ] Bug #1475486 - CVE-2017-11644 ImageMagick: Memory-Leak in
ReadMATImage() coders/mat.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475486
[ 22 ] Bug #1475471 - CVE-2017-11639 ImageMagick: heap-based buffer over-read
in the WriteCIPImage() function in coders/cip.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475471
[ 23 ] Bug #1475464 - CVE-2017-11640 ImageMagick: NULL pointer dereference in
WritePTIFImage() in coders/tiff.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475464
[ 24 ] Bug #1474846 - CVE-2017-11523 ImageMagick: Endless loop in
ReadTXTImage function in coders/txt.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1474846
[ 25 ] Bug #1474420 - CVE-2017-11446 CVE-2017-11478 ImageMagick: various
flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1474420
[ 26 ] Bug #1473848 - CVE-2017-11360 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in
ReadRLEImage function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473848
[ 27 ] Bug #1473825 - CVE-2017-11188 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in
ReadDPXImage function in coders\dpx.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473825
[ 28 ] Bug #1473802 - CVE-2017-11448 ImageMagick: Info leak from from
uninitialized memory in ReadJPEGImage function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473802
[ 29 ] Bug #1473799 - CVE-2017-11447 ImageMagick: Memory leak in
ReadSCREENSHOTImage function in coders/screenshot.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473799
[ 30 ] Bug #1473797 - CVE-2017-11449 ImageMagick: coders/mpc.c don't
validade blob sizes of stdin image input [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473797
[ 31 ] Bug #1473775 - CVE-2017-11450 ImageMagick: Too short JPEG data causes
denial of service in coders/jpeg.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473775
[ 32 ] Bug #1473758 - CVE-2017-11141 ImageMagick: Memory exhaustion in
ReadMATImage function in coders\mat.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473758
[ 33 ] Bug #1473719 - CVE-2017-10928 ImageMagick: heap-based buffer over-read
in the GetNextToken function [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473719
[ 34 ] Bug #1410515 - ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410515
[ 35 ] Bug #1479313 - synfigstudio doesn't start
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1479313
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade k3d' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
