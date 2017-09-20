Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Synfig Studio
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Synfig Studio
ID: FEDORA-2017-8f27031c8f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 07:37
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-8f27031c8f
2017-09-19 02:41:35.415951
Name        : synfigstudio
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.2.0
Release     : 5.fc26
URL         : http://synfig.org/
Summary     : Vector-based 2D animation studio
Description :
Synfig Animation Studio is a powerful, industrial-strength vector-based
2D animation software, designed from the ground-up for producing
feature-film quality animation with fewer people and resources.
It is designed to be capable of producing feature-film quality
animation. It eliminates the need for tweening, preventing the
need to hand-draw each frame. Synfig features spatial and temporal
resolution independence (sharp and smoothat any resolution or framerate),
high dynamic range images, and a flexible plugin system.

This package contains the GUI-based animation studio.

Update Information:

Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog).  Dependent
 packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1471837 - CVE-2017-11352 ImageMagick: Improper EOF handling in
 coders/rle.c can trigger crash (Incomplete fix for CVE-2017-9144) [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471837
  [ 2 ] Bug #1471122 - CVE-2017-10995 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds heap read in
 mng_get_long function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471122
  [ 3 ] Bug #1470670 - CVE-2017-11170 ImageMagick: Memory leak in ReadTGAImage
 function when processing TGA or VST file [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1470670
  [ 4 ] Bug #1465064 - CVE-2017-7941 CVE-2017-7942 CVE-2017-7943 CVE-2017-8352
 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1465064
  [ 5 ] Bug #1455602 - CVE-2017-9141 CVE-2017-9142 CVE-2017-9143 CVE-2017-9144
 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1455602
  [ 6 ] Bug #1453125 - CVE-2017-9098 ImageMagick: use of uninitialized memory
 in RLE decoder [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1453125
  [ 7 ] Bug #1413898 - CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9559 ImageMagick: various flaws
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413898
  [ 8 ] Bug #1408404 - CVE-2016-8707 ImageMagick: OOB write in convert utility
 when deflating TIFF files [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408404
  [ 9 ] Bug #1483575 - CVE-2017-12587 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in
 ReadPWPImage function in coders\pwp.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483575
  [ 10 ] Bug #1299275 - ImageMagick-7.0.6-9 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1299275
  [ 11 ] Bug #1483132 - CVE-2017-12433 CVE-2017-12434 CVE-2017-12435
 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483132
  [ 12 ] Bug #1483117 - CVE-2017-12640 CVE-2017-12641 CVE-2017-12642
 CVE-2017-12643 CVE-2017-12644 CVE-2017-12654 CVE-2017-12662 CVE-2017-12663 CVE-2017-12664 CVE-2017-12665 CVE-2017-12666 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483117
  [ 13 ] Bug #1482655 - CVE-2017-12427 CVE-2017-12428 CVE-2017-12429
 CVE-2017-12430 CVE-2017-12432 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482655
  [ 14 ] Bug #1482626 - CVE-2017-12418 ImageMagick: Memory leaks in the
 parse8BIMW and format8BIM functions in coders/meta.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1482626
  [ 15 ] Bug #1350462 - CVE-2016-5841 CVE-2016-5842 imagemagick: various flaws
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1350462
  [ 16 ] Bug #1361494 - CVE-2016-6491 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds read in
 CopyMagickMemory [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361494
  [ 17 ] Bug #1378790 - CVE-2014-9907 CVE-2015-8957 CVE-2015-8958 CVE-2015-8959
 CVE-2016-6823 CVE-2016-7101 CVE-2016-7513 CVE-2016-7514 CVE-2016-7515 CVE-2016-7516 CVE-2016-7517 CVE-2016-7518 CVE-2016-7519 CVE-2016-7520 CVE-2016-7521 ... ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378790
  [ 18 ] Bug #1361578 - CVE-2016-5010 ImageMagick: Out-of-bounds read when
 processing crafted tiff file [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361578
  [ 19 ] Bug #1477566 - CVE-2017-12140 ImageMagick: integer signedness error in
 ReadDCMImage function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477566
  [ 20 ] Bug #1477070 - CVE-2017-11724 CVE-2017-11750 CVE-2017-11751
 CVE-2017-11752 CVE-2017-11753 CVE-2017-11754 CVE-2017-11755 ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477070
  [ 21 ] Bug #1475486 - CVE-2017-11644 ImageMagick: Memory-Leak in
 ReadMATImage() coders/mat.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475486
  [ 22 ] Bug #1475471 - CVE-2017-11639 ImageMagick: heap-based buffer over-read
 in the WriteCIPImage() function in coders/cip.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475471
  [ 23 ] Bug #1475464 - CVE-2017-11640 ImageMagick: NULL pointer dereference in
 WritePTIFImage() in coders/tiff.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475464
  [ 24 ] Bug #1474846 - CVE-2017-11523 ImageMagick: Endless loop in
 ReadTXTImage function in coders/txt.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1474846
  [ 25 ] Bug #1474420 - CVE-2017-11446 CVE-2017-11478 ImageMagick: various
 flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1474420
  [ 26 ] Bug #1473848 - CVE-2017-11360 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in
 ReadRLEImage function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473848
  [ 27 ] Bug #1473825 - CVE-2017-11188 ImageMagick: Resource exhaustion in
 ReadDPXImage function in coders\dpx.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473825
  [ 28 ] Bug #1473802 - CVE-2017-11448 ImageMagick: Info leak from from
 uninitialized memory in ReadJPEGImage function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473802
  [ 29 ] Bug #1473799 - CVE-2017-11447 ImageMagick: Memory leak in
 ReadSCREENSHOTImage function in coders/screenshot.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473799
  [ 30 ] Bug #1473797 - CVE-2017-11449 ImageMagick: coders/mpc.c don't
 validade blob sizes of stdin image input [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473797
  [ 31 ] Bug #1473775 - CVE-2017-11450 ImageMagick: Too short JPEG data causes
 denial of service in coders/jpeg.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473775
  [ 32 ] Bug #1473758 - CVE-2017-11141 ImageMagick: Memory exhaustion in
 ReadMATImage function in coders\mat.c [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473758
  [ 33 ] Bug #1473719 - CVE-2017-10928 ImageMagick: heap-based buffer over-read
 in the GetNextToken function [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1473719
  [ 34 ] Bug #1410515 - ImageMagick: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410515
  [ 35 ] Bug #1479313 - synfigstudio  doesn't start
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1479313
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade synfigstudio' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
Werbung