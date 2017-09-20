Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in techne

Name : techne Product : Fedora 26 Version : 0.2.3 Release : 20.fc26 URL : http://www.nongnu.org/techne/ Summary : A general purpose, programmable physical simulator and renderer Description : Techne is a general purpose, programmable physical simulator and renderer. It reads in a set of scripts wherein every aspect of a physical system is specified and then proceeds to simulate and render the system onscreen.
Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version 6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent packages are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: