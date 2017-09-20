Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <13984795-538c-6afb-58d2-277f39dba04d@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3425-1] Apache HTTP Server vulnerability



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3425-1

September 19, 2017



apache2 vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Apache HTTP Server could be made to expose sensitive information over the

network.



Software Description:

- apache2: Apache HTTP server



Details:



Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that the Apache HTTP Server incorrectly handled

Limit directives in .htaccess files. In certain configurations, a remote

attacker could possibly use this issue to read arbitrary server memory,

including sensitive information. This issue is known as Optionsbleed.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

apache2-bin 2.4.25-3ubuntu2.3



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

apache2-bin 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.5



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

apache2-bin 2.4.7-1ubuntu4.18



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3425-1

CVE-2017-9798



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apache2/2.4.25-3ubuntu2.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apache2/2.4.18-2ubuntu3.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apache2/2.4.7-1ubuntu4.18







