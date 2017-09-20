|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Apache
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3425-1
September 19, 2017
apache2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Apache HTTP Server could be made to expose sensitive information over the
network.
Software Description:
- apache2: Apache HTTP server
Details:
Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that the Apache HTTP Server incorrectly handled
Limit directives in .htaccess files. In certain configurations, a remote
attacker could possibly use this issue to read arbitrary server memory,
including sensitive information. This issue is known as Optionsbleed.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
apache2-bin 2.4.25-3ubuntu2.3
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
apache2-bin 2.4.18-2ubuntu3.5
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
apache2-bin 2.4.7-1ubuntu4.18
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3425-1
CVE-2017-9798
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apache2/2.4.25-3ubuntu2.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apache2/2.4.18-2ubuntu3.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apache2/2.4.7-1ubuntu4.18
