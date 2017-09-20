Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
ID: RHSA-2017:2771-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 07:21
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: emacs security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2771-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2771
Issue date:        2017-09-19
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-14482 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for emacs is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,
 s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch

3. Description:

GNU Emacs is a powerful, customizable, self-documenting text editor. It
provides special code editing features, a scripting language (elisp), and
the capability to read e-mail and news.

Security Fix(es):

* A command injection flaw within the Emacs "enriched mode" handling
 has
been discovered. By tricking an unsuspecting user into opening a specially
crafted file using Emacs, a remote attacker could exploit this flaw to
execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the Emacs user.
(CVE-2017-14482)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm

noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm

noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm

aarch64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

ppc64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm

noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
