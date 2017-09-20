Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: emacs security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2771-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2771

Issue date: 2017-09-19

CVE Names: CVE-2017-14482

1. Summary:



An update for emacs is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



GNU Emacs is a powerful, customizable, self-documenting text editor. It

provides special code editing features, a scripting language (elisp), and

the capability to read e-mail and news.



Security Fix(es):



* A command injection flaw within the Emacs "enriched mode" handling

has

been discovered. By tricking an unsuspecting user into opening a specially

crafted file using Emacs, a remote attacker could exploit this flaw to

execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the Emacs user.

(CVE-2017-14482)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm



noarch:

emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm



noarch:

emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm



aarch64:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm



noarch:

emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm

emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

