Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Emacs
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2771-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mi, 20. September 2017, 07:21
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: emacs security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2771-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2771
Issue date: 2017-09-19
CVE Names: CVE-2017-14482
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for emacs is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch
3. Description:
GNU Emacs is a powerful, customizable, self-documenting text editor. It
provides special code editing features, a scripting language (elisp), and
the capability to read e-mail and news.
Security Fix(es):
* A command injection flaw within the Emacs "enriched mode" handling
has
been discovered. By tricking an unsuspecting user into opening a specially
crafted file using Emacs, a remote attacker could exploit this flaw to
execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the Emacs user.
(CVE-2017-14482)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm
noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm
noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm
aarch64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.src.rpm
noarch:
emacs-filesystem-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
emacs-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-common-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-debuginfo-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
emacs-nox-24.3-20.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
emacs-el-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
emacs-terminal-24.3-20.el7_4.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14482
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
