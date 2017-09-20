Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in emacs

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31

2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064

Name : emacs

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 25.3

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/

Summary : GNU Emacs text editor

Description :

Emacs is a powerful, customizable, self-documenting, modeless text

editor. Emacs contains special code editing features, a scripting

language (elisp), and the capability to read mail, news, and more

without leaving the editor.



This package provides an emacs binary with support for X windows.



Update Information:



Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version.

6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi

ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog). Dependent

packages

are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.

rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched mode translations (security)

mode translations (security)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade emacs' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

