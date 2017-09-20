Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in drawtiming
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in drawtiming
ID: FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 20. September 2017, 09:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14482

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3a568adb31
2017-09-19 14:22:11.619064
Name        : drawtiming
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.7.1
Release     : 22.fc25
URL         : http://drawtiming.sourceforge.net
Summary     : A command line tool for generating timing diagrams
Description :
A command line tool for generating timing diagrams from
ASCII input files. The input files use a structured language
to represent signal state transitions and interdependencies.
Raster image output support is provided by ImageMagick.

It can be used for VHDL or verilog presentations.

Update Information:

Many security fixes, bug fixes, and other changes from the previous version
6.9.3.0. See the [6.9 branch ChangeLog](https://github.com/ImageMagick/ImageMagi
ck/blob/3fd358e2ac34977fda38a2cf4d88a1cb4dd2d7c7/ChangeLog).  Dependent
 packages
are mostly straight rebuilds, a couple also include bugfix version updates.
----  rhbz#1490649 - emacs-25.3 is available  rhbz#1490410 - unsafe enriched
mode translations (security)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1490409 - CVE-2017-14482 emacs: Unsafe enriched mode translations
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1490409
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade drawtiming' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
Werbung